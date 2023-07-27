Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show.

East Renfrewshire was the council area with the highest average property prices in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, far higher than the Scottish average of £180,000.

Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a property in 2022, with the average price coming in at just £95,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

In Edinburgh the average property price in 2022 was £265,000.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

At a neighbourhood level, the three most exclusive areas in Scotland could all be found in the capital. Murrayfield and Ravelston was the most expensive area to buy, with the average property costing £657,000 – 16 times greater than Greenock Upper Central in Inverclyde which had an average property price of £40,000.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to move to in Edinburgh, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Murrayfield and Ravelston The most expensive area of Edinburgh is Murrayfield and Ravelston - where the average price is a remarkable £657,000. Photo Sales

2 . New Town West The Edinburgh area of New Town West has an average property price of £601,353. Photo Sales

3 . Greenbank and The Braids The Edinburgh area of Greenbank and The Braids had an average of property price of £585,000. Photo Sales

4 . Dean Village The Edinburgh area of Dean Village had an average property price of £517,050. Photo Sales

