It was the location that attracted current owners, Steven and Avril Oliver, just over two years ago when they were relocating from the south of England and winding down careers in the pharmaceutical industry.
It was the location that attracted current owners, Steven and Avril Oliver, just over two years ago when they were relocating from the south of England and winding down careers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Prestige property: Well-connected address is centre of excellence

It can be an overused phrase in property, but Craigbinning, outside the little village of Dechmont near Broxburn, could definitely be said to have the best of both worlds. Set in its own generous grounds of four acres, amid lush rolling countryside, the house is right at the heart of the Central Belt.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Craigbinning, near Dechmont, Broxburn, West Lothian offers over £1.375m

https://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/prestige-property-unique-u-shaped-oasis-offers-tranquil-retreat-4160190

In the 20th Century, the house had another illustrious owner, Jock Milne, the famous surgeon credited with developing the practice of triage in the fledgling NHS.

1. The C-listed house was built in 1790, as the centre of a large estate. It was owned in Victorian times by William Thomson, a shipping agent operating in Leith, whose company took coal to Italy and brought back marble for New Town fireplaces.

In the 20th Century, the house had another illustrious owner, Jock Milne, the famous surgeon credited with developing the practice of triage in the fledgling NHS.

One housing the sitting room boats impressive original cornicing, woodwork and fittings

2. Craigbinning is a beautiful house with all the symmetry that Georgian architecture offers. Two grand bay-windowed reception rooms flank its front door

One housing the sitting room boats impressive original cornicing, woodwork and fittings

Avril says: “The family we bought it from had carried out a lot of work and so for us it was about continuing that.

3. When owners Steven and Avril moved in, the house has already undergone a serious upgrade

Avril says: "The family we bought it from had carried out a lot of work and so for us it was about continuing that.

The stairs lead to a galleried landing

4. “There are some lovely period features, and we uncovered original tiled floors, and wooden flooring, and fireplaces that had been hidden, so it was still a journey of discovery.”

The stairs lead to a galleried landing

