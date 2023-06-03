Prestige property: Well-connected address is centre of excellence

It can be an overused phrase in property, but Craigbinning, outside the little village of Dechmont near Broxburn, could definitely be said to have the best of both worlds. Set in its own generous grounds of four acres, amid lush rolling countryside, the house is right at the heart of the Central Belt.
1. The C-listed house was built in 1790, as the centre of a large estate. It was owned in Victorian times by William Thomson, a shipping agent operating in Leith, whose company took coal to Italy and brought back marble for New Town fireplaces.
In the 20th Century, the house had another illustrious owner, Jock Milne, the famous surgeon credited with developing the practice of triage in the fledgling NHS. Photo: Contributed
2. Craigbinning is a beautiful house with all the symmetry that Georgian architecture offers. Two grand bay-windowed reception rooms flank its front door
One housing the sitting room boats impressive original cornicing, woodwork and fittings Photo: Contributed
3. When owners Steven and Avril moved in, the house has already undergone a serious upgrade
Avril says: “The family we bought it from had carried out a lot of work and so for us it was about continuing that. Photo: Contributed
4. “There are some lovely period features, and we uncovered original tiled floors, and wooden flooring, and fireplaces that had been hidden, so it was still a journey of discovery.”
The stairs lead to a galleried landing Photo: Contributed