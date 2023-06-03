It was the location that attracted current owners, Steven and Avril Oliver, just over two years ago when they were relocating from the south of England and winding down careers in the pharmaceutical industry.

Prestige property: Well-connected address is centre of excellence

It can be an overused phrase in property, but Craigbinning, outside the little village of Dechmont near Broxburn, could definitely be said to have the best of both worlds. Set in its own generous grounds of four acres, amid lush rolling countryside, the house is right at the heart of the Central Belt.