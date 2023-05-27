Prestige property: Unique U-shaped oasis offers tranquil retreat

The loss of one-fourth of a quandrangled property suited the current owners of this Highland home and may well work for you.
Ruth Bradley describes Kinsteary House, her home for 22 years, as: “Big, but without any of the gloomy backwaters that usually come with a house this size. It is an easy and friendly house and a wonderful place to have a party.”
1. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m
“It has a three quarter of a milelong drive, there are no neighbours close by, and it is haven for wildlife – particularly rare breeds of birds," says Ruth.
The accommodation is flexible and might suit multi-generational living. As well as two cottages in the grounds, there is a self-contained flat, with kitchen and sitting room. Photo: contributed
2. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m
In the main house, Kinsteary’s drawing room, library, morning room and formal dining room all have fireplaces and original features. Photo: contributed
3. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m
The east wing houses a very pretty traditional kitchen with wooden herringbone flooring and an AGA. Photo: contributed
4. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m
The grand formal dining room has period features and ample space. Photo: contributed