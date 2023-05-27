Prestige property: Unique U-shaped oasis offers tranquil retreat

All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Kinsteary, located about three miles from Nairn, dates from at least 1700, but has been owned by just four families in that time. It belonged to the Gordons of Cluny, of Cluny Castle in Aberdeenshire and Hermitage of Braid in Edinburgh, and was originally designed as a quadrangle. Gordon Cathcart inherited the house in the 19th Century and lived here “alone” – with just 14 full-time staff, with their own servants’ hall, to keep her company. These days Kinsteary is a more modest home, but its unique layout has suited the current owners perfectly.Kinsteary, located about three miles from Nairn, dates from at least 1700, but has been owned by just four families in that time. It belonged to the Gordons of Cluny, of Cluny Castle in Aberdeenshire and Hermitage of Braid in Edinburgh, and was originally designed as a quadrangle. Gordon Cathcart inherited the house in the 19th Century and lived here “alone” – with just 14 full-time staff, with their own servants’ hall, to keep her company. These days Kinsteary is a more modest home, but its unique layout has suited the current owners perfectly.
Kinsteary, located about three miles from Nairn, dates from at least 1700, but has been owned by just four families in that time. It belonged to the Gordons of Cluny, of Cluny Castle in Aberdeenshire and Hermitage of Braid in Edinburgh, and was originally designed as a quadrangle. Gordon Cathcart inherited the house in the 19th Century and lived here “alone” – with just 14 full-time staff, with their own servants’ hall, to keep her company. These days Kinsteary is a more modest home, but its unique layout has suited the current owners perfectly.

Prestige property: Unique U-shaped oasis offers tranquil retreat

The loss of one-fourth of a quandrangled property suited the current owners of this Highland home and may well work for you.
By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 27th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Ruth Bradley describes Kinsteary House, her home for 22 years, as: “Big, but without any of the gloomy backwaters that usually come with a house this size. It is an easy and friendly house and a wonderful place to have a party.”

“It has a three quarter of a milelong drive, there are no neighbours close by, and it is haven for wildlife – particularly rare breeds of birds," says Ruth. The accommodation is flexible and might suit multi-generational living. As well as two cottages in the grounds, there is a self-contained flat, with kitchen and sitting room.

1. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m

“It has a three quarter of a milelong drive, there are no neighbours close by, and it is haven for wildlife – particularly rare breeds of birds," says Ruth. The accommodation is flexible and might suit multi-generational living. As well as two cottages in the grounds, there is a self-contained flat, with kitchen and sitting room. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
In the main house, Kinsteary’s drawing room, library, morning room and formal dining room all have fireplaces and original features.

2. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m

In the main house, Kinsteary’s drawing room, library, morning room and formal dining room all have fireplaces and original features. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
The east wing houses a very pretty traditional kitchen with wooden herringbone flooring and an AGA.

3. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m

The east wing houses a very pretty traditional kitchen with wooden herringbone flooring and an AGA. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
The grand formal dining room has period features and ample space.

4. Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m

The grand formal dining room has period features and ample space. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Highland