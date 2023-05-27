Prestige property: Unique U-shaped oasis offers tranquil retreat

1 . Kinsteary House, Auldearn, Nairn offers over £1.5m

“It has a three quarter of a milelong drive, there are no neighbours close by, and it is haven for wildlife – particularly rare breeds of birds," says Ruth. The accommodation is flexible and might suit multi-generational living. As well as two cottages in the grounds, there is a self-contained flat, with kitchen and sitting room. Photo: contributed