According to the Scottish Environmental Horticulture Growth Strategy there are over one million people in Scotland who are regular gardeners .

From communal tenement gardens to expansive private grounds, we love our borders, rockeries, lawns and patios.

It’s hugely satisfying to see a plant you’ve cared for bloom into beautiful flowers, but not all of us are lucky enough to have gardens.

One solution to this are hanging baskets - all you need is an outside wall and you can enjoy flowers from spring to autumn.

Here are 10 of the most colourful plants suitable for hanging baskets in Scotland, taking into account our notoriously unpredictable Scottish climate .

1 . Traling Fuchsias Fuchsias produce vibrant, bell-shaped flowers in shades of pink, purple, and red. Perfect for hanging baskets, they bloom from late spring to autumn. Trailing varieties like 'Swingtime' cascade beautifully, and they thrive in cool Scottish summers. Make sure to get the trailing variety for hanging basket. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Trailing Lobelia Trailing lobelia bears masses of small blue, purple, or white flowers from late spring to early autumn in Scotland. It creates a soft, flowing effect, making it ideal for baskets. Lobelia prefers moist, well-drained soil and partial shade. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Surfinia Petunia Surfinia Petunias offer bold colour and prolific blooms from May to the first frosts. They prefer sunny Scottish spots and need regular watering. Perfect for a dramatic display spilling over baskets and containers. | Canva/Getty Images

4 . Million Bells Resembling small petunias, Million Bells (or Calibrachoa, to give them their posh name) flower over a long period from late spring to late autumn. These low-maintenance plants trail well and come in a rainbow of colours. They love sun and tolerate cooler Scottish conditions with good drainage. | Canva/Getty Images