New Builds: Bellway Homes launches two showhomes at historic Fife town

The Victoria show home exterior

The developer has launched two showhomes there – the three-bedroom Erinvale and the four-bedroom Victoria.

The Erinvale has a bohemian-inspired interior and has been designed with family living in mind. The property’s entrance opens up to a spacious hallway that leads to a large formal lounge with 193 square metres of space, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the dining space, French doors open directly to a landscaped garden, while a cloakroom and under-stair storage can be found at the end of the hall.

The exterior of the Erinvale

From the light and airy first-floor landing is the 156sqm master bedroom with ensuite and Juliet balcony, second double bedroom, and a single third bedroom which can be easily adapted to an office or study, as well as a family bathroom.

The Victoria has been designed using soft, calming shades with a neutral palette throughout. It benefits from an integrated double garage as well as a formal lounge with 184sqm of space to the front of the ground floor, and an open-plan kitchen-dining area to the rear.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms plus a large main bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and ensuite shower room.

Lynn Pringle, sales director at Bellway Homes (Scotland East), says the development is proving highly desirable.

The Victoria has space for home working

She adds: “Sales continue to be extremely buoyant and over the festive period, Carnegie View was one of our busiest sites for inquiries.

“The market continues to be busy and traditionally, at this time of year, people are keen to make plans and try and secure their ideal plot on the development.

“Carnegie View is set within an already established residential area which has predominantly attracted local buyers. However, people continue to recognise the value for money in commuter towns such as Dunfermline, and the development is also popular among professionals who work in Edinburgh.”

Pringle continues: “A historic town, Dunfermline has an active community and the development is within the catchment area of Queen Anne High School, which is very appealing to families.”

The open-plan kitchen and dining area of the Victoria opens up to the garden

Dunfermline has its own train station, and by car it is 40 minutes to either the Capital or Perth, 45 minutes to Stirling and about an hour to St Andrews.

House styles currently on offer at Carnegie View include the three-bedroom Lytham from £245,995, the Victoria from £290,995 and the four-bedroom Avondale from £308,995. All properties have been designed to suit home working, with open-plan spaces and landscaped gardens.

The sales office and showhomes at Carnegie View are open Monday and Friday, 10am-5pm. To arrange a viewing, call 01383 441 970.

The Erinvale model's interior

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The Victoria's lounge area

The Erinvale has a bold interior