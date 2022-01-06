Cala Homes (East) is set to launch a major development of new homes at Gullane

The Saltcoats Grange development, in Gullane, East Lothian, will include a selection of detached, semi-detached, terraced homes and cottage apartments on the village’s south eastern boundary.

It will include Cala's East Lothian range of homes, which incorporate building materials and finishes that are reflective of the surrounding area’s charm and character.

These properties will feature alongside the award-winning Light and Space Collection, with each property boasting high specification, practical and stylish interiors with contemporary open-plan living.

An aerial view of how the latest Gullane development from Cala (East) will look.

The first release of four and five-bedroom detached homes will start from £465,000, with a sales suite available at the nearby Marine Rise development from this month and showhomes planned to launch in the summer.

Saltcoats Grange will cater for a wide range of homebuyers who are keen to secure a coastal escape.

Philip Hogg, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East), said: “There’s something for everyone in Gullane making it a very in-demand location for families and downsizers.

“Saltcoats Grange is only minutes away from the beach and surrounded by green spaces making it a very popular location for those who wish to settle down somewhere peaceful.

“Many families have re-evaluated their priorities in the last year and a half, while home-working has broadened horizons. It’s meant that towns and villages like Gullane, North Berwick and Haddington have become even more desirable.

“With all three of our other Gullane developments now sold out, we’re excited to be launching Saltcoats Grange – providing the market with a range of house options to fit a wide audience.”

Less than an hour from the Capital and on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth, Gullane is a quaint seaside town of around 2,650 residents that features a sandy beach, watersports, a close-knit community and access to one of the country's top secondary schools plus nearby independent schools.

It is also renowned among golfers with Gullane Golf Club having welcomed players to its famous links for more than 140 years.

Further attractions, including the Scottish Seabird Centre, can be found at North Berwick, which is a 10-minute drive eastwards.

Drem Railway Station is just seven minutes’ drive from Saltcoats Grange. Park and ride then travel direct to Edinburgh Waverley, reaching the capital in less than half an hour.

The developer says its Gullane developments have helped fund some major infrastructure

improvements, with more than £3.3million in Section 75 payments paid to date and the total figure set to exceed £5.4m.