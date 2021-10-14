New builds: Merchant Homes to release a three house types at Glasgow's Lochwood Gardens

The interiors of the Lewis

Lochwood Gardens, in an already established residential area close to Barlanark, has been designed with family living in mind.

This latest phase will include some of the Glasgow-based housebuilder’s most popular house types, offering prospective buyers a selection of three and four-bedroomed semi-detached and detached homes.

The trio includes the detached Lewis house type, which is the largest, covering 1,310sq ft of space and boasting four bedrooms.

The Harris house type

Downstairs has a formal lounge to the front and a generously-proportioned open-plan family, dining and kitchen area with French doors providing access to the landscaped garden. There is also a WC and storage on this level.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two of which have in-built wardrobes. The master bedroom benefits from an ensuite shower room.

There is also a family bathroom with white sanitaryware and chrome fittings and further storage.

Meanwhile, the Shetland house type is another popular four-bedroom property style, which has 1,182sq ft over two floors.

The Shetland style property

It also features a formal lounge to the front and an open-plan dining kitchen area to the rear, with access to the garden. Off the dining space is a separate utility room and a WC, and there is also an integrated garage.

Lastly, the Harris house type is a three-bedroom dwelling with a similar layout.

The homes come with a choice of kitchens and Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms, and many benefit from south-facing gardens, meaning they get sunlight for most of the day.

The newly-launched homes are all scheduled to have move-in dates from February of next year onwards.

Linda McLuskie, sales and marketing director for Merchant Homes, says: “We’ve had a brilliant response from homebuyers interested in making the move to Lochwood Gardens.

“Not only are we releasing a selection of detached homes, but there will also be a handful of semi-detached homes which will suit first-time buyers and downsizers.

“We’ve experienced a really high volume of enquiries, so I would recommend getting in touch with our sales team and booking an appointment to view our showhomes so you don’t miss out. There is a fabulous Lewis showhome and also the Harris is available as a view home.”

Other detached properties at the develoment are the three-bedroom Jura and Arran, while semi-detached homes include the Iona and Blair house types.

Lochwood Gardens is ideally located for excellent commuter links with Garrowhill and Easterhouse train stations nearby, good schooling and plenty of amenities, including the Fort Shopping Centre.

Detached homes at Lochwood Gardens are priced from £245,000.