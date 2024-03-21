Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness are among the top cities in the UK for future homeowners, a new report has found.

The three Scottish cities have been ranked among the ten most desirable areas in the UK for those looking to purchase property in the UK, according to analysis of Google search data by online calculator tool The Calculator Site.

Unsurprisingly, London is ranked as the most sought after UK city to live in, followed by Glasgow and then Birmingham, with Dundee, Stirling, Dunfermline, Perth and Aberdeen mentioned within the top 50 most desirable UK locations for future home buyers.

The report comes after the Sunday Times revealed their Best Places to Live in the UK for 2024 which found North Berwick to be the top location to live in the UK.

Here are the top ten most desirable cities in the UK for future homeowners, from Wales to the Scottish Highlands.

1 . London With an average monthly search volume of 55,192, London is the most desirable city for UK homebuyers in 2024, with its 48 neighbourhoods and bustling culture.

2 . Glasgow In second place is Glasgow. Search terms surrounding flats in the city are the most popular, while on average there are 49,342 monthly searches for property in Glasgow.

3 . Birmingham The UK's third most desirable city for potential homebuyers is Birmingham. On average there are 37,900 searches for property for sale in the city per month.