These are 9 Scottish locations our readers recommend as Scotland’s biggest and best hidden gems locations in 2023 – including The Devil’s Pulpit.
And while Edinburgh Castle, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Loch Lomond top the list of many tourists places to visit, much of Scotland is still very much a hidden gem and well worth a visit.
With so many alternative tourist attractions in Scotland, we decided to ask you – the readers – which areas and locations in Scotland you would see as the best hidden gems – and here is the list you gave us.
1. The Devil's Pulpit - Glasgow
This gorgeous waterfall and stream flows between stunning rock formations and is easily accessible via by a gorgeous stone staircase. This formation is said to be "almost Tolkeinesque" such is its natural beauty. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0
2. The Japanese Garden - Dollar
This Taki Handa designed garden is a real place of peace and tranquillity. Based in Dollar, Clackmannansire, our readers commended its outstanding beauty. Photo: Ron Dough/Creative Commons 2.0
3. Elie Beach - Leven
With cute beach huts and stunning sand dunes, Elie Beach is one of Scotland's real hidden gems. Dog friendly and full of golden sands, this one a top recommendation from a number of our readers. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. Loch Doon - Carrick
The gorgeous Loch Doon had a number of recommendations from our readers due to its stunning views, which are particularly beautiful at night. Photo: Creative Commons 2.0