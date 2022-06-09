Kirsty McLuckie on Coastal Grandma interiors

The phrase is descriptive of an interiors trend said to be the our newest design infatuation.

Google searches around the topic have boomed, but what is it?

The coastal part is all about trying to get the feeling of breezy natural elements into your home.



Inspiration is taken from holidays in areas such as the Hamptons in the US, or Cornwall in the UK. North of the Border, it is probably a fisherman’s cottage in the East Neuk of Fife.

The feel is something like a beach hut ­– perhaps one of the ones we read about from time to time that has cost the price of a two-bedroomed flat, has the dimensions of a garden shed and no power but is hugely Instagrammable, particularly if you have a vintage VWCampervan parked outside.

The Grandma part is a return to traditional furniture and decor.

Crafts such as quilting are key and blue-and-white striped jars on open kitchen shelves are absolutely on-trend.

Sam Baldry, head of design at furniture brand Swoon, says the style has a strong vibe of: “All things natural and nautical. It’s just about being minimalistic and tonal.

“Combine ashy wooden furniture that mimics driftwood, nautical colour palettes incorporating crisp whites and ocean blues, and light linen soft furnishings and accessories to embellish and add dimension to your space.”

Materials should all be sustainable, with natural fibres and not a hint of plastic or formica.

I can definitely see the attraction.

Searching “Coastal Grandma” online brings forth some beautiful images, and it isn’t just about interiors but a whole lifestyle look, down to linen shirts and straw bucket hats – think Diane Keaton in the 2003 romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give.

I’m told that it is a natural progression from last year’s top trends, which included Cottagecore and the Grandmillennial look.

It isn’t difficult to see where the inspiration for a change comes from. We’ve spent the last two years holidaying – if at all – in the UK.

The drive to get out of cities and relocate to the seaside has driven up prices in coastal hotspots more than any other type of property. And more time on our hands during lockdowns has seen many of us discover the joy of crafts and baking.

But, while Coastal Grandma is an attractive lifestyle look, it doesn’t feel very true to life. While the grandparents of today are more likely to be fashion conscious, active and environmentally aware, most of my generation do not appear to be taking interiors inspiration from their elderly relatives.

For this to be true, we’d have to opt for swirly carpets, heavily-swagged curtains, and display cases of Royal Doulton, in a 1970s bungalow by the sea.

It was a look that did that generation for decades, as in my experience, our grandparents were never ones to change their decor with every fashionable whim.

Real sustainability is sticking with what’s already in your house –no matter what it looks like on social media.