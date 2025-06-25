placeholder image
Inside the unique £2 million mansion for sale in Scottish city with indoor pool, gym and wine cellar

Published 25th Jun 2025

Located in a highly desirable area with access to exclusive woodlands in the city, this B-listed Edwardian granite mansion has everything you need – and more – to live a life of luxury.

A unique property located in one of Scotland’s most desirable postcodes has hit the market, complete with an indoor swimming pool and access to an exclusive woodland area.

Spanning four floors, the B-listed Edwardian mansion blends traditional architecture with contemporary design and features seven bedrooms, four sitting rooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a gym, wine cellar and rooftop patio - all in addition to the pool.

The property also includes a detached coach house, which provides a double garage and versatile accommodation.

The stunning granite property is located in the West End of Aberdeen on Rubislaw Den North, one of the city’s most sought-after postcodes. Set back from the road and accessed by remote controlled gates, the property includes gardens, an extensive roof terrace and exclusive access to Rubislaw Den; 14 acres of private woodland in the centre of the city.

Kimberley on Rubislaw Den North in Aberden is on the market for offers over £2 million with Wilsone & Duffus.

The Rubislaw Den North property includes an extensive roof terrace which overlooks the grounds.

1. An aerial view over the rear of Kimberley, Rubislaw Den North

The Rubislaw Den North property includes an extensive roof terrace which overlooks the grounds. | First Photographics

The home combines traditional architecture with contemporary design.

2. The exterior of Kimberley, Rubislaw Den North

The home combines traditional architecture with contemporary design. | First Photographics

The grand reception room

3. Reception hallway

The grand reception room | First Photographics

The light and airy kitchen, diner and living space offers views over the garden.

4. The open plan kitchen, diner and living room

The light and airy kitchen, diner and living space offers views over the garden. | First Photographics

