A unique property located in one of Scotland’s most desirable postcodes has hit the market, complete with an indoor swimming pool and access to an exclusive woodland area.

Spanning four floors, the B-listed Edwardian mansion blends traditional architecture with contemporary design and features seven bedrooms, four sitting rooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a gym, wine cellar and rooftop patio - all in addition to the pool.

The property also includes a detached coach house, which provides a double garage and versatile accommodation.

The stunning granite property is located in the West End of Aberdeen on Rubislaw Den North, one of the city’s most sought-after postcodes. Set back from the road and accessed by remote controlled gates, the property includes gardens, an extensive roof terrace and exclusive access to Rubislaw Den; 14 acres of private woodland in the centre of the city.

Kimberley on Rubislaw Den North in Aberden is on the market for offers over £2 million with Wilsone & Duffus.

An aerial view over the rear of Kimberley, Rubislaw Den North The Rubislaw Den North property includes an extensive roof terrace which overlooks the grounds.

The exterior of Kimberley, Rubislaw Den North The home combines traditional architecture with contemporary design.

Reception hallway The grand reception room

The open plan kitchen, diner and living room The light and airy kitchen, diner and living space offers views over the garden.