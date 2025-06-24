A remote former schoolhouse within one of the UK’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Scottish Highlands for offers of over £120,000.

Notable for its highly remote location in the northeastern tip of Scotland, the now rural home is part of the tiny Caithness settlement of Altnabreac, whose name derives from Allt nam Breac or ‘stream of the trout’ in Scottish Gaelic.

The settlement sits within the Flow County, which was awarded World Heritage status by UNESCO in 2024 for its 9,000-year-old blanket bog landscape.

Home to a distinctive mix of bird species, the Flow Country is considered the most outstanding example of a blanket bog in the world.

Altnabreac’s schoolhouse closed in 1986 and has been used as a private home ever since.

The two-floor residence is built from stone, with a red brick extension that sits under a slate roof.

It features two bedrooms, a family room, kitchen, bathroom, storage space, a rear hall and a versatile former schoolroom, and is located within 0.62 acres of grounds that benefit from stores including a generator.

The settlement is served by Altnabreac railway station on the Far North Line.

Characterised by rugged coastlines, rolling hills and vast open moorlands, Caithness more broadly is known for its long, sandy beaches and steep cliffs, and is well-loved by birdwatchers and hikers alike.

The property is located just 23 miles south of Thurso, mainland Britain’s northernmost town.

More information is available via Bidwells' website here.

