A four-bedroom property in Glasgow’s West End with charming period features and an excellent school catchment area has gone on the market for £1,125,000.

Located in the popular Claythorne area, 4 Hatfield Drive spans three levels, and includes off street parking, a garage and a stunning rear garden.

Situated in the List 1 catchment area for Jordanhill School, which was ranked Scotland’s top performing secondary school in the Sunday Times’ annual Parent Power Guide, the red sandstone villa could make an excellent family home.

The Hatfield Drive home retains a number of original period features such as wood panelling, stained glass and ornate fireplaces. In addition, it boasts extensive grounds and bifold doors which lead to the lawn area of the garden where a traditional style glass canopy sits.

The home is being sold by Corum Property and those looking to enquire can visit their website.