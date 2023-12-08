The ten best performing secondary schools in Scotland have been named by the Sunday Times in the 2024 Parent Power Guide.

The Parent Power list is in its 31st year and uses the most recently available data from the Scottish Government to determine the top schools in the country. It is available as a fully searchable national database with more that 1,000 schools which can be searched by council, name, town and postcode.

The guide has named McLaren High School in Callander as the Scottish Secondary School of the Year 2024, for its “persistent drive to raise attainment levels while championing the wider talents and ambitions of its pupils”.

Meanwhile, Jordanhill School in Glasgow has retained its top spot in the list for 2024, also being named as the Scottish Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance.

Here are the ten best secondary schools in Scotland for 2024 according to The Sunday Times 2024 Parent Power Guide.

1 . Jordanhill School, Glasgow Jordanhill School in Glasgow remains the highest ranking state school in the UK, coming out as the Scottish Secondary School of the Year for Academic Performance in 2024.

2 . Bearsden Academy, Bearsden For 2024 Bearsden Academy has moved up one place to become the second best state secondary school in the country.

3 . St Ninian's High School, Giffnock Moving down one place, St Ninian's High School is the third best secondary school in Scotland according to the 2024 Sunday Times Parent Power list.

4 . Woodfarm High School, Thornliebank The fourth best secondary school in Scotland for 2024 is Woodfarm High School. The East Renfrewshire school climbed four places in the Parent Power list from 2023.