1 . Jordanhill School

Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School is Glasgow's only entry in this list, coming top of the pile. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers - the same percentage as last year, when it also came top. The school has a roll of 584 pupils and is unique in Scotland in that it is directly funded by the Scottish government and is independently governed, whereas all the other schools on this list are run by their respective local councils.