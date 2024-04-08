The latest figures rank Scottish schools by exam results.The latest figures rank Scottish schools by exam results.
Top Scottish Schools: The 10 best performing secondary schools in Scotland according to latest exam results

The league table is based on the percentage of pupils at each school who achieved the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023.

By David Hepburn
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:20 BST

The exam result data, compiled by The Sunday Times, shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils academically – topped by East Renfrewshire where four out of its seven secondary schools placed in the top 10.

East Dunbartonshire was only slightly behind, with three schools making the list, while Jordanhill School, in Glasgow, came top for the seventh year in a row.

Exam league tables are not able to rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we are publishing them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

Having said that, here are the 10 schools with the best exam results in Scotland.

Renowned for its academic excellence, Jordanhill School is Glasgow's only entry in this list, coming top of the pile. An impressive 89 per cent of pupils leave with at least five Highers - the same percentage as last year, when it also came top. The school has a roll of 584 pupils and is unique in Scotland in that it is directly funded by the Scottish government and is independently governed, whereas all the other schools on this list are run by their respective local councils.

1. Jordanhill School

The best performing school in East Dunbartonshire - and second in Scotland - is Bearsden Academy, with 81 per cent of pupils achieving five Highers. The school has a roll of 1,213 pupils.

2. Bearsden Academy

One of this year's biggest risers is Mearns Castle School - shooting up from eighth to third position. A total of 80 per cent of pupils from the Newton Mearns school achieved at least five Higher exams - up from 73 per cent the year before. Located in East Refrewshire, it has a roll of 1,68 pupils.

3. Mearns Castle School

The second of several high-achieving East Renfrewshire secondary schools on this list, 79 per cent of St Ninian's pupils get at least five Highers - the same percentage as a year earlier. The school is located in the town of Giffnock and has a roll of 1,943.

4. St Ninian's High School

