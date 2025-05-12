1 . English Lavender

Despite the name, English Lavender is native to warmer climates such as the e Mediterranean coastline and parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It thrives in well-drained sandy soil that gets plenty of sun. Highly fragrant with purple blooms, it's as popular with bees and butterflies as it is with gardeners. It's an ideal plant for borders, rock gardens, and low-maintenance planting schemes in Scotland. | Canva/Getty Images