Flowering Plants That Thrive in Sandy Soil 2025: Here are 11 plants to brighten up the trickiest garden borders - including the Rock Rose

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th May 2025, 16:16 BST

If you pick the right plants you can enjoy colour year-round in the most poor quality sandy soil.

According to the Scottish Environmental Horticulture Growth Strategy there are over one million people in Scotland who are regular gardeners.

From communal tenement gardens to expansive private grounds, we love our borders, rockeries, lawns and patios.

It’s hugely satisfying to see a plant you’ve cared for bloom into beautiful flowers, but you need to be careful what you choose and where you place it.

Many of us have gardens that have poor-quality sandy soil, a particular issue in coastal areas.

Luckily there are many plants with colourful flowers that can positively thrive in these conditions - and will also cope with the notoriously unpredictable Scottish climate.

Here are 11 of our favourites.

Despite the name, English Lavender is native to warmer climates such as the e Mediterranean coastline and parts of Africa, Asia and the Middle East. It thrives in well-drained sandy soil that gets plenty of sun. Highly fragrant with purple blooms, it's as popular with bees and butterflies as it is with gardeners. It's an ideal plant for borders, rock gardens, and low-maintenance planting schemes in Scotland.

1. English Lavender

Yarrow is a plant that will happily tolerate poor sandy soils in Scotland and foesn't even need much water to thrive. It has flat-topped flower clusters that come in various colors and have the added bonus of attracting pollinators into gardens. Even when not blooming, it has attractieve fern-like leaves which are a great addition to a border.

2. Yarrow

As the name would suggest, the pretty Sea Holly loves it by the seaside. It's a fan of dry, sandy soils and plenty of sun. It's distinctive spiky blue flowers add texture to coastal gardens. Despite the name it's not related to the holly commonly associated with the festive season.

3. Sea Holly

If you're looking for plenty of flowers in your sandy garden then the Ice Plant is a great choice. It produces dozens of starry flowers in late summer and has succulent leaves that look attractive all year round. A popular plant for rock gardens, they attract insects to their pollen-rich blooms.

4. Ice Plant

