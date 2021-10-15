4. Randolph Cliff

A relatively reasonable £1.25 million could buy you a five story townhouse in Edinburgh’s prestigious New Town. The home on the classic Georgian terrace of Randolph Cliff needs extensive renovations, so a lottery winner could really splash the cash and stamp their own personality on the property. There's well over 5,000 square feet of room to play with (the lower potion was previously used as consulting rooms, with flats above), with large windows giving views over the Dean Valley to the Firth of Forth, including from a recently-added balcony on the top floor. Outside there are landscaped gardens and access to the private Dean Bank Gardens.

Photo: Savills