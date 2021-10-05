That’s according to the results of a new study by property portal Zoopla, which shows there are nearly 1,800 streets across Britain in the million-plus bracket, compared with a year ago.
Topping the list of the ten most expensive streets in Scotland is Edinburgh’s Whitehouse Terrace, where the average home would set you back £3,498,313.
Have a scroll through these amazing addresses.
1. Whitehouse Terrace, Edinburgh
Whitehouse Terrace is at the top of the Scots property rich list. The plush street is based in the EH9 postcode, and has an average house price of over £3.4million. Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View
2. Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder
Caledonian Crescent in Auchterarder is Scotland's second most expensive street, which an average house price of £1,782,527.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Succoth Place, Edinburgh
Edinburgh's Succoth Place has an average house price of £1,712,549. The postcode is within the Corstorphine/Murrayfield ward/electoral division.
Photo: Google Street View
4. Balmoral Court, Auchterarder
Coming in at number four on the list of Scotland's most expensive streets is Balmoral Court in Auchterarder. Those looking to buy a property here should be prepared to meet an average house price of £1,696,003.
Photo: Google Street View