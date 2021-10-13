When is the next EuroMillions draw? Last night's EuroMillions results and chances of winning next jackpot lottery draw (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro)

With the UK’s largest EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs this week after no one claimed the grand lottery prize on Friday 8 October, people across the UK are eager to find out what happened at last night’s EuroMillions draw on Tuesday 12 October.

EuroMillions is a lottery that is played across nine European countries, with people across the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland all having a shot at winning huge cash prizes when they buy a EuroMillions draw ticket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The European lottery has a minimum guaranteed jackpot of £14.4 million (€17 million), which can roll over up to a whopping £184 million, or €220 million.

With the current jackpot amount hitting the EuroMillions cap, the multimillion pound cash prize can only roll over four times before it is split between winners in the next winning tier.

Here’s what you need to know.

What were last night’s EuroMillions results?

Tuesday night’s EuroMillions jackpot draw, the 1,467th so far, saw no one claim the whopping lottery prize, meaning the amount will roll over into the next draw.

The 1,467th EuroMillions draw took place on Tuesday 12th October 2021 at 21:00 CEST (20:00 BST) and the winning numbers drawn were 6, 13, 22, 45, 49 and lucky star numbers 10 and 11.

The Millionaire Maker code, which sees UK ticket holders get an extra shot at winning in every draw with a certain raffle code, was ZKZF 66866 on Tuesday night.

When is the next EuroMillions draw?

The next EuroMillions jackpot draw will now take place on Friday 15 October, with £184 million still on the cards for those who enter before Friday night’s lottery draw.

Whoever claims the incredible amount of money available to win will be the single biggest winner of a UK EuroMillions lottery, leapfrogging the anonymous British record holder who won £170 million in October 2019.

The largest EuroMillions jackpot won to date of just over £183 million was claimed by a French ticket holder on 11 December 2020.

What are my chances of winning the EuroMillions lottery?

As with any UK lottery, the stakes are high and chances of winning can be painstakingly slim.

And with the EuroMillions taking place across nine European countries, chances of winning can be even less forgiving.

The approximate odds of winning when you enter EuroMillions are a one in 13 chance of winning any prize, but fluctuate for UK Millionaire Maker raffle code holders – with your likelihood of claiming a £1 million prize with a matching code dependent on how many tickets are sold and raffle codes drawn.

As for the main draw, EuroMillions have tallied up the most frequent ball numbers in more than 500 EuroMillion lottery draws since September 2016, with ball numbers 20,23,5,27 and 42 being the most common in the last five years.

The most common EuroMillions lucky star ball numbers are 2 and 3, with have been drawn 102 and 109 times in the 527 draws since 27 September 2016.

To buy tickets for this Friday’s EuroMillions draw and find out more, visit https://www.euro-millions.com/.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.