Edinburgh studio Lila Yoga opens - we try the Friday class that's better than a glass of wine

Lila Yoga in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh

Some people start the weekend with a little drinkie.

I’m one of those, but I also enjoy a bit of exercise to shake the week off.

Note: the negroni comes AFTER the workout.

Usually, I’ll jump around in a cardio class, but this time I thought I’d try the 75-minute Friday Flow & Let Go session, which take place at 5pm, at the new Lila Yoga in Bruntsfield. They describe it as “end of the week flowy Vinyasa fun followed by an extended super chilled rest”.

This sage-green-painted studio opened recently, and is owned by a few of Edinburgh’s best yogis: Sarah McCaffer, Angie Lake and Moira McFarlane. This trio did much of the work, when it came to fixing up this former juice bar, and there’s a treatment space that’s currently under construction.

For now, there are two large studios and a small changing area, as well as a lounge, where you can stick around and drink herbal tea. Their programme offers workshops, social sessions and classes, from Morning Dynamic to Yoga for Menopause, Lunchtime Gentle and Rocket Yoga, with prices starting from £10 for a 45 minute session, or £5 for a 30 minute meditation/nidra.

You pronounce their name Lee-la, which is Sanskrit for ‘play’ or ‘amusement’. Indeed, it’s a very relaxed space, with houseplants in the windows.

They also provide all the equipment you might need, including mats - lululemon’s finest, I might add.

After we were all lying down, Lake led us through an easy breathing exercise, before following with a series of very gentle stretches to get us in the TFIF mood.

Then McCaffer took over, with a simple Vinyasa Flow that features asanas including downward dog, cobra, twists and a balancing posture. It’s not too challenging, and there were no pained groans from anyone. Lake comes round, to do adjustments (you can opt out of this if you want).

She’s doing the final Yoga Nidra-ish bit of the class, and a bolster, blocks, blankets and an eye mask are brought into play. I snuggle onto my bolster, with my body slightly twisted, and I'm tucked under my fleecy throw. There’s another couple of easy poses like this, with Lake or McCaffer walking around to apply the occasional head massage, adjustment or shoulder rub, using a gorgeous oil that smells like orange blossom.

“You look very sleepy,” says Lake, once the class has ended and we all sit up.

I’m utterly zonked, like I’ve had a spa treatment, drink and nap, all in one. All residual weekday stress has evaporated.

When I head out onto the street, someone asks me for directions to the Johnnie Walker Experience and I look at them gormlessly.

I don’t think I’m going to need that negroni when I get home.