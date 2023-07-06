Edinburgh-based nutritionist, Dr Laura Wyness, shares recipes from new book Eating Well for Menopause

Edamame and pea hummus Pic: Iain Wilson Photographer (www.iainwilson.com)

“Menopause will come to all women, at different ages and in different ways. It is a time where many women focus on what they eat and how they live. Considering your diet can be so helpful in managing the common symptoms that affect most women to a greater or lesser extent. In addition, as menopause is a time where our bodies change, it is a good reminder to think more carefully about ageing with good health and quality of life.

Despite menopause being a part of women’s lives, it has long been a taboo topic leaving women lacking good information and support. Clients were asking us about how to eat in a way to improve their menopause and it is their questions that have guided the writing of this book - the chapter titles reflect these questions that matter to women.

We were a little ahead of the media-led curve when we started our research on menopause. (Davina McCall had yet to share her story) but in the last few years, menopause is beginning to be talked about more openly. With this more open conversation, information on diet and nutrition is becoming more accessible and easier to find. However, some of it remains neither accurate nor helpful: whilst more sharing of experience can be positive and supportive, it can also be overwhelming and confusing, especially in the arena of dietary advice. This is where Eating Well for Menopause comes in. It is a starting point, grounded in science, and, whilst nutrition is never black and white, the simple principles of this book will benefit most readers.”

Tofu satay stir fry and noodles Pic Iain Wilson Photographer (www.iainwilson.com)

Eating Well for Menopause by Dr Laura Wyness and Lynn Burns is out now (£19.99, Let’s Talk Food Publications), www.laurawyness.com

Tofu Satay and Stir-fry Noodles

Tofu is a staple in many South-East Asian cuisines and is a rich source of phytoestrogens. If you are a tofu novice then this simple stir-fry is a good introduction. When buying tofu for this recipe, you will need firm tofu. Some varieties will need to be squeezed and drained, others are ready to use so check the pack for instructions. Pick a mixture of vegetables to stir-fry - maybe what you have in the fridge or a pack of fresh or frozen stir-fry vegetables. If you want something a little different try pak choi, tenderstem broccoli, mangetout and baby sweetcorn. There is no right or wrong,

Serves 4

280 g firm tofu (a standard pack), marinated in reduced salt soy sauce, ginger, garlic, a little oil and chilli if desired

500 g vegetables to stir-fry

A clove of garlic

Thumb-size piece of ginger

4 or 5 spring onions

200g soba noodles (or try wholewheat noodles)

1 tbsp rapeseed/canola oil (for frying)

1 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce

1 tsp Chinese 5 spice

2 tbsp peanut butter

200mls boiling water

Chilli (optional)

1. Marinate the tofu for at about an hour. Or you can use pre-marinated or smoked tofu.

2. Put some rapeseed oil in a frying pan or wok and stir-fry your marinated tofu until golden and set aside.

3. Prepare about 500g of vegetables – choose what you have in your fridge or your favourites. Onions or spring onions, broccoli, pak choi, cabbage, peppers, mushrooms, carrots in thin strips, mangetout, baby sweetcorn, green beans, courgette...whatever you like. You could also use a pack of pre-prepared fresh or frozen stir-fried vegetables.

4. Peel and finely chop some garlic and ginger – you can use frozen or puree from a jar instead if you prefer.

5. Prepare your satay sauce: In a mug, mix the peanut butter, reduced salt soy sauce, Chinese 5 Spice and some sweet chilli (or other chilli if you like some heat). Add about 200 ml boiling water and mix to form a smooth sauce.

6. Stir-fry your vegetables on a high heat for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the tofu and satay sauce and mix thoroughly.

7. Boil some water and cook the noodles according to packet instructions whilst you are stir frying your vegetables.

8. Pile the stir-fry on top of the cooked noodles, or mix them together if you prefer.

9. Alternatively, you could serve the stir-fry with rice.

Chocolate Hummus

It sounds bizarre but give it a go! This snack gives you a chocolate hit and provides both protein and fibre. It’s perfect to spread on crackers or to dip fruit into. For something more dessert like, spoon over summer fruit coulis made simply by defrosting frozen summer fruits and berries.

Serves 8

400 g chickpeas, drained and rinsed.

1 tbsp tahini paste

3-4 tbsp cocoa powder

2-3 tbsp Maple syrup or similar (to your taste to balance the bitter cocoa) or use soft brown sugar

1 tbsp water or milk/milk alternative

1. Put all the ingredients except the liquid into a food processor or blender and whizz until smooth. Add water or milk/milk alternative of your choice to get the consistency you prefer.

2. Add extras for additional flavour and texture such as nuts, seeds, chocolate chips, vanilla extract or berries.

Edamame Bean and Green Pea Hummus

Edamame beans are young fresh soya beans so like all other soya products they are a good source of isoflavones. You can buy them frozen and ready podded making them really convenient. This beautifully green mix of edamame beans and peas makes a delicious alternative to chickpea hummus and a tasty way to add phytoestrogens to your menu. Spread it on toast or crackers, or eat as a dip with vegetable sticks or pita bread. Not only rich in isoflavones, they are high in protein and fibre making it a filling part of a light lunch or a satisfying snack.

Serves 2

130 g edamame beans

100 g green peas

1 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp lemon juice (or lime juice)

Half a shallot (or a spring onion)

1 tbsp olive or rapeseed/canola oil

Freshly ground black pepper to season

Optional seasonings: chilli flakes, coriander leaves, mint leaves, garlic or parsley.

1. Boil the edamame beans and peas for about 5 minutes until cooked. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool.

2. Combine the edamame beans, peas and all other ingredients except for the oil in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.