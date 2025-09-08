A town just to the north of Stirling is the best place to live in Scotland - according to research from property experts Garrington.

Their annual Best Places to Live ranks over 160 cities, towns and villages across the country according to four selection criteria – natural beauty, wellbeing, employment and connectivity - plus value for money.

Scotland’s biggest city of Glasgow only comes in 53rd spot, 10 places above the Capital city of Edinburgh.

Whitburn, in West Lothian, comes bottom of the table, just in front of Dundee, Lochgelly, Greenock and Fraserburgh.

Here are the 13 areas that came top of the list.

Bridge of Allan Top spot went to Bridge of Allan - the pretty town located a couple of miles to the north of Stirling, overlooked by the National Wallace Monument.

Dunblane Dunblane which, like Bridge of Allan, is located in Stirlingshire on the River Allan comes second. It has a population of around 10,000 and is the birthplace of tennis star Andy Murray.

Loanhead The final podium position goes to Loanhead, in East Lothian. A popular Edinburgh commuter town, it was formerly an important spot for the coal and oil shale mining industry.

Penicuik According to the research, Penicuik is the fourth best place to live in Scotland. The Midlothian town's name means 'hill of the cuckoo'.