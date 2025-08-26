Located in Murrayfield, this stunning property would be perfect for a family or for those looking to downsize to somewhere well-located. placeholder image
Inside the elegant Edinburgh period property with views over Murrayfield that's on the market for £695,000

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST

Perfect for music or rugby fans, this stunning Edinburgh home is nearby Murrayfield Stadium.

A three-bedroom family home in the highly sought after area of Murrayfield in Edinburgh has hit the market.

Located at 2 Western Terrace at the heart of the Edinburgh suburb, this period property has been finished to a high standard throughout, balancing contemporary amenities with the building’s original charm and features.

The ground floor includes a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area – with plenty of natural light from south-facing sash-and-case windows – as well as a log burning stove, W/C and dedicated utility space.

Upstairs, the natural light continues with an immaculate cupola, generously sized bedrooms in addition to a large family bathroom, with a loft area which currently serves as a home office.

Just a mile away from the city centre with easy access to the West End and Haymarket station – and boasting impressive views over Murrayfield Stadium – the property is complete with private residential parking nearby.

Western Terrace is currently on the market with Savills for offers over £695,000.

1. Western Terrace offers views over Murrayfield

The broad reception area is complete with the original fireplace.

2. The entrance hall

With a bright bay window, the sitting room of 2 Western Terrace retains a number of period features such as the wood-burning stove and ornate cornicing.

3. The sitting room

The sitting room also features a bespoke built-in storage wall.

4. Another view of the sitting room

