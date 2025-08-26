A three-bedroom family home in the highly sought after area of Murrayfield in Edinburgh has hit the market.

Located at 2 Western Terrace at the heart of the Edinburgh suburb, this period property has been finished to a high standard throughout, balancing contemporary amenities with the building’s original charm and features.

The ground floor includes a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area – with plenty of natural light from south-facing sash-and-case windows – as well as a log burning stove, W/C and dedicated utility space.

Upstairs, the natural light continues with an immaculate cupola, generously sized bedrooms in addition to a large family bathroom, with a loft area which currently serves as a home office.

Just a mile away from the city centre with easy access to the West End and Haymarket station – and boasting impressive views over Murrayfield Stadium – the property is complete with private residential parking nearby.

Western Terrace is currently on the market with Savills for offers over £695,000.

