Top Scots chef moves away from tasting menu and launches new ‘accessible’ dining concept

A top Scottish chef has moved away from serving a multiple course tasting menu in an ‘iconic’ Edinburgh venue in order to offer a more accessible option to guests.

In response to changing consumer demands, chef Dean Banks has relaunched his signature restaurant in the historic Caledonian Hotel on Princes Street, Edinburgh , launching 1925 at Pompadour which will open its doors today, Wednesday 23 July.

The new offering will provide diners with an a la carte menu in the heart of the city that showcases the best of local produce, across land and sea. 1925 at Pompadour opened following a change in consumer desires away from multi-course tasting menus to a more accessible dining option that has flavour and creativity at its heart.

Located in the West End, diners can enjoy the new menu at 1925 at Pompadour while taking in stunning views of Edinburgh Castle and learning all about the local suppliers chef Dean Banks works with to create his dishes.

To celebrate the launch of 1925 at Pompadour, diners will receive 50% off food between Wednesday 23 July and Wednesday 30 July, providing an opportunity to sample the new dishes and explore the revamped restaurant.

Featuring fresh, local, produce, seafood lovers can sample Dean’s signature lobster thermidor, Orkney hand dived scallops with vadouvan carrot, or champagne baked market fish.

Diners can also enjoy corn fed chicken with king oyster mushrooms, pomme mousseline and a madeira sauce, or smoked ricotta and egg yolk raviolo, served with leeks and lemon butter.

With starters from £15 and mains starting at £26, and a three-course lunch for just £39.50, 1925 at Pompadour aims to provide a premium food offering at an accessible price point in the heart of the city.

Commenting on the launch, chef Dean Banks said: “Consumers are moving away from multi-course tasting menus, instead preferring restaurants where they can enjoy premium dishes at an accessible price point.

“When considering the future of Dean Banks at the Pompadour, it was important to reflect these changing consumer demands while ensuring the high quality offering we pride ourselves on remains.

“1925 at Pompadour perfectly brings this together, all under the iconic setting of Edinburgh Castle, and we look forward to welcoming diners to experience this next chapter in our restaurant’s history.”

The Pompadour restaurant first opened its doors at the Caledonian Hotel, Edinburgh, in 1925, with the new restaurant named as an homage to the venue’s rich history.