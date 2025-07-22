Pubs of Edinburgh: The top 13 old-school traditional classic capital pubs you need to visit

Edinburgh has a range of wonderful, traditional bars. From amazing original interiors to cosy bars in which to while away a few hours there’s something for all. Here we take a look at some of the best traditional, old pubs in the capital.
Decon Brodie's Tavern | TSPL Photo: Located at 435 Lawnmarket, this is is one of the most famous pubs on the Royal Mile and is named after the character who inspired Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Cafe Royal | contributed Photo: This pub is famed for its iconic circular bar and ornate Victorian fittings, the establishment previously starred on the big screen in the 1981 Eric Liddell biopic Chariots of Fire.
Known as one of author Ian Rankin's favourite Edinburgh pubs, The Oxford bar features in many of his Rebus series. | TSPL
The art deco interior in the Barony bar, which is located on Broughton Street is stunning. Dating from 1896, this pub plays host to live music, a pub quiz and serves food as well as real ale. | contributed Photo: Third Party