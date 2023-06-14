The 2023 Scran Awards are just around the corner, the final preparations are underway and the awards are being polished, so don't forget to book your ticket to the tastiest treat in town.

The awards are taking place at 6:30pm on Monday, June 19 at Platform, Glasgow. Tickets include drinks on arrival, a meal with entertainment, and, of course, the awards themselves.

The event will welcome more than 200 people from across the industry, celebrating the very best in Scotland. On the awards night, which will be hosted by chef and broadcaster Julie Lin, guests can enjoy a drinks reception from Edinburgh-based Smugglers Spirits and Benriach Distillery before the ceremony and meal.

Ms Lin is a Glasgow-based chef who has been working in the hospitality industry for nine years. After starting a successful food van, she opened her first restaurant, Julie’s Kopitiam. She’s co-owner of Gaga, which was awarded ‘Best Restaurant in Scotland' in 2022.

Among the 13 awards that will be announced on the night are Scottish restaurant of the year, chef of the year, best new product, and best fish and seafood product. Other categories include newcomer of year, best spirit and sustainability awards.

The Scotsman has also asked readers to choose our hidden gem of the year accolade, from 20 strong nominations. A spokesperson from headline sponsor Benriach said: “At Benriach, we seek out an eclectic mix of casks from around the world, so chosen for the exceptional character and flavour notes they lend our whisky.

"Once brought back to Speyside, we fill them with one of our three styles of distilled spirit – classic, peated or triple distilled. And then we wait. Our spirit matures; flavours collide, combine and intertwine. And only when we are satisfied our whisky is ready, can you enjoy a dram that is richly multi-layered and full of character.

"The Benriach range is waiting for you to discover, alongside the best in Scotland’s dining, drinking and hospitality sector at The Scotsman Scran Awards. We are so honoured and excited to acknowledge the hard-working individuals and organisations who shape the food and drink scene here in Scotland.”

The Scotsman editor Neil Mcintosh said: “At The Scotsman, we believe that Scotland's food, drink and hospitality industries represent something very important about the country.

“We love the products, of course. We salute the enormous contributions the businesses make to the national economy. But there's also a realisation that this is a sector that has seen sweeping change, innovation and no small measure of bravery and ingenuity to overcome the challenges of recent years. After all that, it's quite something just to be here.

“There is so much to admire in our finalists, and because of that I'm looking forward to hearing their stories and raising a glass to their successes at the event on 19th June.”

