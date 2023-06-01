Scran Awards: A full list of the nominees in The Scotsman's first Scran Awards

Nominations have been finalised for the 13 categories in The Scotsman’s first-ever Scran Awards.

Image: Coetzee/peopleimages

Sustainability Award, sponsored by Scotch Whisky Association

Cafe St Honoré Edinburgh

Chef director of this Parisian-style bistro in the New Town Neil Forbes and his team pride themselves on using ingredients sourced from producers and suppliers in the region, thus supporting the local economy and reducing food miles.

Its sustainable practices include using the entirety of animal carcasses, recycling waste, avoiding food that travels by air, and the sole use of environmentally-friendly cleaning products.

The Cafe also works hard at community engagement and treating people fairly.

Dear Green Coffee Roasters Glasgow

This circular business has committed to reducing emissions to net-zero by 2030, having achieved B Corp status in 2020 in recognition of its meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Dear Green aims to put people and planet at the forefront, and the team has welcomed a Step Up to Net Zero co-ordinator, funded by its local authority, to this end.

Mackie’s of Scotland Aberdeenshire

Family-run Mackie’s is naturally concerned with sustainability because of the inherent goal of land being passed on to the next generation in a better state than it was found.

Using four wind turbines, and more than 7,000 solar panels at its Rothienorman base, it produces more than twice as much energy as it uses, aiming to be “a global Scottish brand, created by people having fun, from the greenest company in Britain”.

The Refillery Edinburgh

Since it launched in 2019, The Refillery has saved over one million pieces of plastic being burnt or sent to landfill.

The grocer’s mission is simple, it wants to make plastic-free groceries accessible to more people, with a focus on great quality, organics and supporting local producers and food supply lines.

It works with its producers to remove plastic packaging from its range of 2,000 products and encourages more circular systems.

New Product of the Year, sponsored by The Glasgow Distillery Co.

Mackie’s of Scotland Strawberry Swirl ice cream

Introduced last year, Strawberry Swirl is set to be Mackie’s best ever performing new flavour.

The smooth, fresh and creamy strawberry flavoured ice cream, with a swirl of farm-made strawberry compote, has been a huge hit across the UK, with sales in the first 12 months of more than £385,000 – performing around six times better than Mackie’s two other most recent product launches, White Chocolate & Raspberry, and Rhubarb & Strawberry.

Johnnie Walker x Harris Tweed Hebrides collection

Esteemed distiller Johnnie Walker teamed up with Harris Tweed Hebrides late last year to launch a new whisky in luxury packaging.

The whisky represents a world first, having been matured over a year in special hand-selected American oak casks in the Whisky Makers Cellar at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

The unusual maturation conditions of the cellar, which is warmer than traditional warehouses, enhanced the impact of the wood, pulling in all the oaky flavours, leading to a rich and creamy oak nose, a palate of honeysuckle and red berry flavours and a long and fruity finish with warming wood smoke.

In designing the bespoke plaid for the collaboration, the Harris Tweed Hebrides team drew inspiration from their home in the Outer Hebrides, and the home of Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh, to create a vibrant blend of the two.

Vault City Triple Fruited Mango beer

This fruity sour beer from Edinburgh’s Vault City was launched in early 2022 and has recently been picked up by Waitrose and Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

The Vault City team says: “With Triple Fruited Mango, we’ve taken something we love and times it by three. All the rich, juicy Alphonso mango of our original session sour, multiplied by three. Three times the aroma. Three times the flavour.

“A vegan-friendly, tropical adventure that’s fresh, juicy and bold. Paired with our mouth-watering base beer, the result is a lingering tartness with each mouthful that perfectly balances the sweetness of the fruit.”

The brewing business, co-founded by Steven Smith Hay in 2018, has become one of the UK’s best-selling sour beer brands and the biggest in Scotland, with an annual turnover exceeding £3.1 million this year.

Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by Benriach Distillery

Amuse

The debut restaurant by leading Scottish chef Kevin Dalgleish, the first of its kind in Aberdeen, opened in July 2022, bringing a refined yet relaxed dining experience to the Granite City.

It offers an informal 70 covers, complete with a contemporary bar, private dining space, and intimate outdoor dining area – The Snug – for guests to enjoy. Kevin’s menu highlights the best Scottish produce with classic French flavours.

Seasonality and sustainability play a vital role in the running of the restaurant, with menus specifically tailored to ensure minimal food waste.

Gōst

Glasgow The Gōst steak restaurant team strives to create the sort of dining experience they would want for themselves in showcasing amazing local produce, and food and drink they enjoy.

Gōst make the most of pure-bred Angus beef and is one of the only restaurants in Scotland to use cuts from ex-dairy UK cattle.

By using Friesian stock retired to grass pastures for a minimum of 12 months, the business believes the older age and respected life of the cows leads to a depth of flavour.

Furthermore, £2 from every sale of a cut of UK ex-dairy is donated to Cash for Kids.

Junk

Junk is a street food concept from chef Cameron Laidlaw and front of house operator and marketeer Jade Watson, which they define as a sophisticated take on everything not good for you.

A project born of Covid lockdown, Jade and Cameron took on the challenge of creating, photographing, and methodically typing up more than 100 recipes for their blog, wearejunk.

What they thought would be a wee blog grew bigger than expected, leading to a leap of faith in February 2022 when the pair set up Junk as a street food van at the Pitt Street Food Market in Edinburgh.

Tarragon

The idea for Tarragon in Aberdeen was born during the pandemic, when chef Graham Mitchell was running a small, homebased business delivering restaurant-quality meals to people’s homes, following Covid-19 guidelines.

The huge demand for the service made Graham realise there was a gap in Aberdeen’s hospitality industry for a restaurant using local Grampian produce – everything from land to sea – and Tarragon opened its doors to the public last year.

Scottish Food and Drink Influencer of the Year

Adele Conn

Tartan Spoon blog Adele’s ethos as a food, drink and travel writer is to promote Scotland, and she has run TartanSpoon for more than eight years.

She has just won the iGap Guide Travel Blog of the Year – Scotland, and is a storyteller with a global reach. She says: I am here to help tell the story about Scotland, the country, and its food and drink.”

Coinneach MacLeod

The Hebridean Baker Coinneach MacLeod was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis.

His two cookbooks, Recipes & Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands and My Scottish Island Kitchen, have made him Scotland’s bestselling cookbook author for the past two years.

He has motivated his 250,000 Tiktok and 110,000 Instagram followers to bake, forage, learn Gaelic, enjoy a dram or two of whisky and dream of visiting Scotland.

More than 26 million people have tuned in to see his adventures from his offgrid cabin with his partner, Peter, and wee West Highland Terrier Seòras.

Perthshire Foodie

Perthshire Foodie is a great online source for epicureans looking to discover the best of Scottish cuisine.

Through Instagram, it has helped to promote and raise awareness of the incredible diversity of the country’s food culture. It frequently collaborates with local producers and chefs, showcasing the incredible variety of ingredients available in Scotland.

By doing so, they not only promote local businesses, but also highlight the importance of sustainability in the Scottish food industry.

Raretares

Raretares, run by Suzanne Blyth, promotes honest, fun reviews on Tik Tok and Instagram, which are often used by the businesses reviewed on their own social media channels.

Enjoying a high level of positive engagement, they go the extra mile by answering Sponsored by Benriach Distillery questions on prices, service, quality, and atmosphere.

Raretares asks its audience if they’ve ever tried “this” or “that”, challenging their thoughts on double dipping a sauce, for example, to get an immediate reaction.

Raretares also asks for their reactions to a venue’s presentation and pricing of food and drink and shows its layout, giving insights into its value for money and vibes.

Hidden Gem Award, to be decided via a public vote - to vote visit www.scranawards.co.uk

A Pinch of Salt Edinburgh

Sister business of awardwinning Salt Café in Morningside, this outlet is a converted police box nestled in the suburb of Tollcross. Showcasing local suppliers Mr Eion, Mills Dairy, Rosevear, Salt Baker and Company Bakery, it aims to ensure its customers enjoy the very best local produce.

Off the beaten track, it’s only accessible by foot (or bike) on a cobbled lane, it blends in quite naturally with the leafy suburb in which it sits.

Bellfield Brewery Taproom and Beer Garden Edinburgh

Bellfield was set up six years ago by a group of friends, two of whom are celiac. The original mission was to “brew great tasting beer that everyone could enjoy drinking”, regardless of their dietary restrictions.

The Bellfield team say they are a hidden gem as their taproom and beer garden are tucked down a wee lane in Abbeyhill.

Their excellent reviews mean that people who enjoy discovering new places, seek them out.

Gavin’s Mill Milngavie

Gavin’s Mill is a historic old mill beside Allander Water, housing a shop selling Fair Trade, zero-waste, and ethically sourced products.

There is also a cosy café providing freshly prepared, vegetarian food with vegan and gluten-free options, prepared by volunteers.

Once the centre of the town’s activities, the Mill is hidden quite simply because the 17th Century structure’s site is no longer so central.

NB Distillery Ginspiration Tour North Berwick

NB Distillery is a small batch craft distillery, in the beautiful East Lothian town of North Berwick. Guests on the Ginspiration Tour are warmly welcomed with a London Dry Gin and tonic while the team share the NB story.

Then it’s onto a tour of production to learn how they make their worldclass spirits and to meet “Gloria”, the custom built copper gin still, as well as see their majestic rum still – the only one of its kind in Europe.

The Pierhouse Port Appin

One of the best ways to stumble upon this off-thetrack restaurant in Argyll is approaching it from the water – with its own private dock, boaters or paddleboarders can come ashore to enjoy a leisurely lunch before returning across the loch.

The Pierhouse has become popular with wild swimming enthusiasts, with the truly unique offering of inviting log burners, blankets, and robes.

The Radhuni Restaurant Loanhead

Joining an elite group of Indian restaurants in the UK in 2022 by winning, and retaining, an AA Rosette for culinary excellence is the latest example of Radhuni’s star status.

Yet blink and you’ll miss it on a nondescript street in the former mining town of Loanhead on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Its narrow entrance belies a Tardis-like interior, with seating for 120 and a beautifully kept outdoor garden dining area.

Tipsy Midgie Whisky and Gin Drinkery Edinburgh

Tipsy Midgie is an intimate 30-seater whisky bar, the latest project from the people who brought you the award-winning Kilted Lobster.

Tipsy Midgie offers a vast selection of old and rare, unicorn, distillery exclusives whiskies amongst hundreds of bottles of whisky on show.

Besides many single malts you’ll also find The Gin Perfect Serve menu using gins from independent Scottish distilleries and combines them with seasonal garnishes, tonics and mixers, to showcase flavour and harmony.

Wild Kabn Kitchen Loch Fyne

Located off-the-beaten track on the shores of Loch Fyne, Wild Kabn Kitchen offers unique food experiences.

Chef William Hamer has travelled the world mastering the art of cooking by fire, with an ethos of supporting local businesses and suppliers, sourcing the finest organic and sustainable ingredients.

Wilson’s Farm and Kitchen Kelso

Lucy Wilson heads up the kitchen for the food events at Wilson’s Farm in the Borders.

Guests never know the menu when they turn up, but can be guaranteed seasonal produce, more often than not reared and picked on the farm, kitchen-garden, or the Wilson’s polytunnel.

Some dining experiences feature a tour of the farm, which is a very fresh idea.

Fish and Seafood Product

Amity Single Wholetail Panko Breaded Scampi

This award-winning product has been developed through more than 50 years’ experience in the Scottish fishing industry.

In 2021 and again in 2022, the Guild of Fine Food awarded this scampi a Great Taste Star, describing it as “simply delicious”.

Foodies will appreciate the provenance of Amity’s Peterhead produce, and the care that has gone into creating a delicious scampi from Scotland’s world-famous langoustine.

Isle of Mull Seaweed, Seaweed Hot Sauce

This sauce is made from Scottish seaweed, which is sustainably gathered and packed with nutrients for a healthy addition to any meal.

By using seaweed in products and giving it recognition, the Isle of Mull Seaweed team hopes to encourage more people to view seaweed as a source of food from the sea.

Seaweed Hot Sauce is unique, offering a distinct umami flavour which enhances the taste of seafood dishes, as well as adding a delicious kick to other foods.

Stephen Olley / Croft 36

Croft36 was established on the Isle of Harris in 2010 and has used local seafood from the outset, specialising in dressed crab, lobster and langoustine.

This year, it has been named best bakers in the Western Isles in the National Bakery Awards. The team’s specialty is own-recipe Rowies filled with lobster, crab, and langoustines, homegrown salad and lime mayo.

Their seafood soup, made from the leftover parts of the shellfish, is also highly thought of and allows the team the opportunity to use all of the catch without waste.

Best Spirit

Kilted Chef Gin

The Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson, working alongside Lost Loch Spirits in Deeside and The Gin Bothy in Angus, has created two gins, The Scottish Summer Berry, and the Fireside, showcasing local ingredients.

Mattuga Rum

Every bottle from this Livingston-based distiller is made from pure Scottish water and infused with Scottish, East African and Jamaican botanicals.

NB Samphire Gin

NB Distillery is a family-owned, small-batch craft distillery based in North Berwick, East Lothian. This contemporary London Dry-process gin makes the most of locally grown samphire to produce a clean, fresh and very smooth drink.

Ogilvy Vodka

Ogilvy says its aim is to create a “small-batch local liquor of international quality” and, going by this Scottish potato vodka, they’ve done just that. It is already an award winner, scooping double gold and silver at the prestigious 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Smugglers Gin

This is a premium, smallbatch, London Dry gin made in Edinburgh with local botanicals, and emphasises citrus flavours of lemon verbena and lemon balm. The taste combines classic and contemporary – clear, fresh juniper, zesty citrus, and subtle herbs and spice.

Best Whisky

Arbikie 1794 Highland Rye

This is a signature fiveyear-old whisky from the Montrose-based distiller that combines the flavours of rye with charred American oak.

Glenmorangie Amontillado Finish

This 12-year-old whisky from the Tain distillers has notes of cashews, clove and ginger with citrus tones, matured in Amontillado sherry casks.

Glen Scotia Victoriana

This Campbeltown whisky, inspired by the Victorian age, has gained a cult following. Bottled in the traditional way, straight from the cask and without filtration, its subtle wood and vanilla flavour is enhanced by a full- bodied spicy fruit aroma and mildly smoky aftertaste.

Nc’Nean Organic single malt whisky

Organic, made with renewable energy, and bottled in the UK’s firstever 100 per cent recycled clear glass bottle, this fine whisky showcases Nc’nean’s commitment to protecting the environment.

The Glasgow Distillery Co., Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bottled at 46% ABV, non-chill filtered and natural in colour, this is a non-age statement single malt – the mark of which rests upon the best quality base spirit, matured in high-quality casks.

The Sassenach

The Sassenach is a blended Scotch whisky developed by actor and author Sam Heughan, best known for playing Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Sassenach has won a range of awards, including gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and is described as being “inspired by the Highland landscape”.

Scottish Restaurant of the Year

Celentano’s Glasgow

Located in Cathedral Square, Celentano’s is an Italianinspired eaterie from chefdirector Dean Parker and his wife and co-owner, Anna, established in summer 2021.

Just six months after opening, Celentano’s was added to the prestigious Michelin Guide, and was awarded a Bib-Gourmand - for good quality, good value cooking. Celentano’s has retained this award for 2023.

Eòlas Restaurant Perthshire

Eòlas is a fine dining affair, set in Murrayshall Country Estate, Scone, Perthshire.

The team secured two AA Red Rosettes last year and they are now striving for a third.

In addition, Boutique Hotelier magazine also awarded them Best UK Hotel Restaurant last October.

The kitchen team uses top quality Scottish ingredients, and have a focus on seasonal cooking.

Eusebi Deli Glasgow

Siblings Giovanna and Eddie Eusebi continue their family’s 40-year legacy, providing the finest Italian food to Glasgow. The iconic deli is proud to retain a delicate balance of preserving cherished family recipes, while allowing the team to innovate with tasteful new dishes.

KillIecrankie House Perthshire

This intimate restaurant with rooms, has been firmly catapulted into the 21st Century by current owners Tom and Matilda Tsappis. They took over the reins in 2021, creating an extensive kitchen garden which provides the majority of their ingredients.

The Pierhouse Port Appin

This 60-cover seafood restaurant offers guests unrivalled seascapes and sunsets in one of Scotland’s most beautiful settings and showcases the very best of the country’s larder.

In October 2018, the business was acquired by Scots-born international hotelier Gordon Campbell Gray when he founded The Wee Hotel Company, which includes The Three Chimneys on Skye.

Wedgwood Edinburgh

Paul Wedgwood’s restaurant has been at the centre of Edinburgh’s thriving dining scene for 16 years.

Located on the Royal Mile, Wedgwood serves seasonal and innovative Scottish dishes in laidback surroundings using the best produce Scotland has to offer.

Scottish Chef of the Year, sponsored by Chef Works

Calum Montgomery

Skye-born Calum has worked in kitchens since he was 14, before earning three AA Rosettes in his first head chef role at Ullinish Lodge on the isle at the age of 26.

His menu at Edinbane Lodge explores the true taste of Skye, experimenting with the island’s natural larder. Within one year of opening in August 2018, it was awarded three AA Rosettes for food that, right from the start, demanded recognition beyond its local area.

Lorna Mcnee

Lorna is the chef that brought a Michelin Star back to Glasgow when Cail Bruich, the restaurant she’d only headed up for a few months, received the accolade in 2021.

Originally from Forres, she worked at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles for 12 years, and was included in the 100 most influential women in hospitality list by Code Hospitality.

Before this, she was a winner of the BBC’s Great British Menu in 2019.

Mark Donald

Born in Glasgow, Mark has strategically guided his career from age 19 to award-winning effect. He began at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, first as chef de partie and then junior sous chef.

Mark’s career has taken him overseas to various two and three-Michelin acclaimed kitchens, but his love of Scotland saw him set up shop at The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, which then gained a Michelin Star.

Roberta Hall-McCarron

Roberta Hall-McCarronis co-owner of Edinburgh’s The Little Chartroom, where she is also head chef. She appeared on the Great British Menu in 2020, becoming a finalist in 2021. Her love of cooking was ignited during school work experience.

She’s worked in restaurants ever since, including Edinburgh’s The Tower and Number 16 Byres Road in Glasgow.

Stephen McLaughlin

Scottish born and bred, Stephen leads the kitchen of the only two Michelin star restaurant in Scotland. He has taken on the Gleneagles kitchen team after Andrew Fairlie’s untimely passing – an emotional and substantial task that Stephen has navigated with grace, respect and tenacity.

Tom Tsappis

