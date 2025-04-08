The best 17 pub beer gardens to visit on a sunny day across the Edinburgh area

Rain or shine (though ideally shine) there is no better place to enjoy a beer garden than Edinburgh, which has an incredible selection to choose. Here we take a look at some of the best, and award-winning, venues for a drink outdoors.

Whether you’re looking for free attractions, scenic hikes, traditional Scots cuisine or indeed a whisky with friends, Edinburgh has you well and truly covered. Naturally, some people want to enjoy the Scottish weather (indecisive as it is) in the capital and that’s where Edinburgh’s wonderful beer gardens come in.

We’re enjoying a wonderfully sunny spring, so if you want to make the most of it, here are some of our favourite Edinburgh beer gardens.

1. Cold Town House

Cold Town House is nestled in Edinburgh’s popular Grassmarket area. Here, along with a world-class craft beer, prosecco, or pizza, you can enjoy an incredible view of Edinburgh Castle in their beer garden. | Submitted

2. Teuchters Landing

Fish and chips, pies, haggis… If the mouthwatering food here wasn’t enough to grab your attention then the picturesque floating beer garden with a panoramic view of the water and dockside certainly will do the trick. | Submitted

3. The Outhouse

By way of their beverages and exciting DJ events or live music sessions this place is not short on “spirit” whatsoever. Their selection of spirits and craft beers coupled with their suntrap beer garden make for a delightful evening. | Submitted

4. The Pear Tree

Located in the attractive West Nicolson Street, The Pear Tree is easily considered one of the most iconic pub gardens in Edinburgh. It is particularly well known for its incredible atmosphere when they host live sport events on their big screen. | Submitted

