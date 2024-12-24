Winter in Scotland might be cold and dark, but don’t let that put you off a trip to one of the most popular destinations for a short break.

If you’re looking for a cosy retreat in the Cairngorms National Park, here are our 10 last-minute winter break deals from this month through to February. The options include the exclusive use of a historic house, cosy country hotels, self-catering gems and glamping pods. And, you’re never too far away from some warming, seasonal food and drink.

Visit Cairngorms is promoting the UK’s largest national park as the ultimate winter travel destination.

The ‘Where Winter Comes to Life!’ campaign is showcasing more than 1,700 square miles of Highland winter wonderland filled with seasonal magic, including the UK’s only free ranging reindeer herd at Glenmore, Balmoral Castle & Estate at Crathie, Aviemore Ice Rink, Tomintoul & Glenlivet Dark Sky Park, Dalwhinnie Distillery, Landmark Forest Adventure Park at Carrbridge, Loch Insh Outdoor Centre at Kincraig and The Highland Wildlife Park.

With this in mind, here are some cosy boltholes in which you can enjoy this beautiful part of Scotland.

Arbor Bothy

contributed

Escape to a little wooden cabin in the Abernethy Caledonian Pine Forest that is filled with woodland trails and wildlife. Book a self-catering stay at an idyllic bolthole near Nethy Bridge, which is situated a short distance from Cairngorm Mountains, an ideal location for skiing and other mountain adventures.

The cosy wooden interior is suitable for two adults and has plenty of maps and adventure books to plan days out, plus a large projector screen to enjoy movie nights in front of a roaring fire. There is also a private space with a chiminea and hammocks for outdoor chilling. If you are feeling creative, the hosts offer bespoke photography sessions and jewellery-making workshops for guests.

They have availability on various dates during December, January and February for a minimum two-night stay, with Sundays charged at half price. Check-in is Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Rates vary from £120 per night to £185 per night. Sadly no dogs are allowed in this cosy bothy.

For a lovely meal, the Boath House in Nairn is about a 45-minute drive away. This dining room, which has a tasting menu and a la carte menu, was recently added to the Michelin Guide and, when we visited, we were very impressed.

For more info and bookings visit their website.

Braemar Cabins

contributed

Take your pick between these wooden self-catering bedroom cabins, Carn Na Drochaide that sleeps four, or Callater that sleeps three. Breakfast and dinner can be added for an additional fee at these dog-friendly cabins. Nearby there are many local winter walks. These include the Prince Albert Cairn walk plus Balmoral Castle and Royal Lochnagar Distillery all within easy driving distance from the cabins. Red squirrels can also often be seen scampering around.

The Fife Arms, with its cosy pub The Flying Stag and wonderful Bertie’s Whisky Bar, is a short walk from the cabins, meaning you can indulge in a warm lunch or dram and not worry about driving back.

Various dates are available. Cabins cost from £80 per night, but check the website for more info and bookings.

Candacraig

contributed

Lord it up with a stay at one of Scotland’s finest exclusive-use venues in the Cairngorm Mountains. Book a minimum two-night stay at historic Candacraig. It is ideal if you are planning a family get-together for a special occasion, or a weekend away with friends, with 12 individual and beautifully styled bedrooms, sleeping up to 20 guests.

Guests can settle down with a dram in front of several open fireplaces, plus there are endless possibilities for additional activities at an extra cost. These include the Land Rover explorer experience, art class, e-bike tour, fly fishing, visiting castles and fortresses, whisky tasting and cookery classes. Other activities are wild swimming, a Scottish folk music night, birds of prey, clay pigeon shooting, genealogy experience, a Burns Supper, dark sky experience, storytelling and even Highland Games on the lawn.

Available dates from January to April 2025, with exclusive use of house and grounds costing £8,500 plus VAT per night, plus an additional £150 per person per day for full catering.

More info and bookings can be found on the website.

Craggan Mill

Craggan Mill Cairngorms | Mark Pacura

Book a dog-friendly stay with Caledonian Escapes in this self-catering lodge, in the Victorian village of Grantown-on-Spey. Craggan Mill sleeps 16 with six bedrooms and five bathrooms and there is a wood burner, sauna, hot tub, fire pit, kids’ play area, and large open plan living area to keep everyone amused.

There are plenty of winter walks in the area with stunning views of the Cairngorms. Added extras you can opt for include 10 per cent off chef-prepared meals from Speyside Kitchen, discounted guided walks with Lost Sheep Guiding or 10 per cent off with Aviemore Kart Raceway.

If you wanted to venture out for dinner, Feast at Tulchan is described as “the best kept secret in Speyside”. You’ll find dishes made with local and seasonal ingredients.

Limited December dates are available with lots of availability in January and February. Seven nights from Monday–Monday or from a Friday cost £2,599, while four nights from Monday–Friday cost £1,689. There is also a three-night option.

More info and bookings can be found on the Caledonian Escapes website.

Craggan Mill, Glenbeg Road, Grantown-on-Spey PH26 3NT booking via Caledonian Escapes. They also have several other properties, including Silver Stag Lodge in Aviemore, and Smithy Croft in Carrbridge.

Eriskay Glamping Pods

contributed

Book a stay at Eriskay B&B and Glamping in the heart of Aviemore. It is ideally located close to pubs, restaurants, and bus and train links. Either choose a glamping pod stay that sleeps two, with a choice of a double or twin-bed configuration, or alternatively opt to stay in the guesthouse, which offers double, twin or family rooms. Breakfast is extra at £12 per person per serving.

For a drink and some good pub food, visit The Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore, which was loved by the Outlander cast and crew when they were filming there.

There is availability on various dates, but visit the website for more details. A minimum two-night stay costs from £200 per pod.

More info and bookings can be found on the website.

The Garth Hotel

The Garth Hotel | contributed

The Garth Hotel is only 15 miles from Aviemore, with 18 en-suite bedrooms located on Grantown-on-Spey square. The venue is a dog-friendly hotel, with several rooms on the ground floor specially designed for guests with limited mobility.

The hotel restaurant, 1769, has a daily changing menu that showcases the local Cairngorm larder at its finest.

From now and over the winter period, The Garth Hotel is offering B&B from £59 per night when booked directly with the hotel, excluding tribute nights and Hogmanay.

More info and bookings can be found on the hotel’s website.

The Grant Arms

Grant Arms Hotel | wildphotographer

The Grant Arms Hotel is known as a Wildlife and Whisky Hotel, nestled in the picturesque Scottish Highlands in the charming town of Grantown-on-Spey. It has 51 en-suite bedrooms and is the only four-star hotel in the town.

The hotel’s Durbury Room Restaurant serves breakfast and dinner with local, seasonal produce and you can enjoy a dram or two in the The Capercaillie Bar, which has regular whisky tastings.

They have availability through to February 28. The Grant Arms Hotel is offering B&B from £129 per room based on two guests, subject to availability.

There are also a range of festive and winter breaks. These include Twixmas (December 27-30) for a one to three-night stay, including dinner, bed and breakfast, plus afternoon tea from £104 per person per night. Hogmanay in the Highlands (December 30-January 2) offers a three-night stay, with full board from £698 per person.

More info and bookings visit the hotel website.

The hotel is dog-friendly, subject to room availability. The cost is £30 per stay for up to two dogs.

Hidden Highland Retreats

Loch an Eilein Cottage | contributed

If you are looking for luxury self-catering cottages, consider Hidden Highland Retreats located at Rothiemurchus in the heart of The Cairngorms. They have seven different properties including the Forest Cottage and Honeysuckle Cottage, which are both suitable for four guests. Cairn Valley, Loch An Eilein Cottage, The Garden Flat and Lower Milton Cottage are perfect for two guests, while the larger Achnahatnich House sleeps six guests.

All properties have some availability from December-March. Guests can enjoy epic winter walks on the doorstep or book on-site activities like falconry and quad bikes experiences, and Highland Coo Safaris to name a few.

The Barn Cafe at Rothiemurchus Farm Shop is open Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) from 9.30am to 4.30pm and has an online ordering service for pre-packed meal kits, hampers and food boxes. It is ideal for a day out exploring.

All properties are dog-friendly and feature wood-burning stoves for cosy nights indoors; while exploring outdoors you can expect to see red squirrels, pine martens and deer. They offer a range of short breaks with prices beginning at £1,050 for a four-night stay.

More info and bookings can be found on the Hidden Highland Retreats website.

Howe of Torbeg

Howe of Torbeg glamping | contributed

Make the most of the clear winter skies and go stargazing at Howe of Torbeg. The owners offer a stargazing evening that costs £29 per person. Book to stay in Robin, Redwing and Rowan Glamping Pods, which sleep two as either double or twin. But if you have a head for heights, you can stay in Birch Pod, which has a built-in platform double bed for two, but additional space for a child up to age ten. Alternatively, Juniper Shepherd's Hut offers unique off-grid accommodation for up to two adults and up to two children.

This place makes for ideal winter glamping, but is not suitable for dogs.

Accommodation includes use of The Wash House, a fully heated shower block, and there is an indoor wood-burning oven in the shared log cabin, The Snug. Logs and charcoal are available to purchase on-site.

The Fish Shop Ballater is about a nine-minute drive away and is well worth a visit for its impressive fish and seafood menu, served in the modern restaurant.

A standard pod costs £64 per night, the Luxe Pod (Birch) £70 per night, and the Shepherd's Hut £80 per night. There is no minimum stay apart from Hogmanay where a three-night minimum stay applies.

You can also book a two-night Wellness Rest & Reset Mini Package with Lisa Krause of Wild Breath. More info and bookings can be found online.

No7, Braemar

Canmore cottage, Braemar | contributed

Book this beautiful self-catering home-from-home, near Braemar. The house sleeps six and has a wood burner with plentiful logs to keep you toasty and warm. The place welcomes one well-behaved dog, but rules apply. It is owned by Geva and Simon Blackett, who also runs Yellow Welly Tours, which guests can book.

The Bothy Braemar, Farquharson's Bar and Kitchen and The Clunie dining room are all ideal places for lunch or dinner while staying in the area.

Various dates are available from January 3 at £350 per night, plus a £60 cleaning charge.

More info and bookings can be found online.