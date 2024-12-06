Take some time to enjoy the beautiful Highlands scenery on this walk this winter

With many people taking time off over Christmas, there’s time to spend exploring Scotland on a walk. One of the most popular and beautiful locations is the Highlands.

If you’re near - or planning a trip to - Braemar this winter, then there’s a scenic, signposted walk that ends at a cosy whisky bar. It is an ideal way to warm up after a few hours outdoors. The Craig Leek circuit is a waymarked walk around the hill of Craig Leith and offers stunning views of the Deeside countryside.

Andrew Seward, head ghillie at the Fife Arms, said the walk was ideal for Boxing Day, when many people head out for a stroll after the festivities of Christmas Day.

He said: "Boxing Day walks are a tradition for many families who enjoy getting outside for some much needed fresh air after indulging in festivities on Christmas Day. One walk that we know has proven popular whenever we recommend it is the Craig Leek circuit - a stunning walk just ten minutes outside Braemar and can be accessed from Keiloch carpark just beside Invercauld bridge.

“Suitable for all family members, this scenic sign posted walk is around two to two-and-a-half hours in length, with a 280m ascent, which is rewarded with both mountain and moorland views. On a clear day, you can even spot the majestic Lochnagar, one of Scotland’s most well-known Munros.”

The walk takes about two hours and you can warm up with a dram after | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The terrain can be muddy, so Mr Seward recommends wearing wellies or walking boots. But the mud is worth it as there’s “incredible views up and down Deeside”. “With a range of views, from mountains to pine trees to cast fields, this walk is a great way to experience the Cairngorms,” he said.

Once the walk is over, it’s only a short drive to the Fife Arms where visitors can warm up in the cosy Bertie’s whisky bar. Bertie’s is a sumptuously elegant and glamorous whisky bar, named in honour of Queen Victoria’s eldest son King Edward VII, also known as ‘Bertie’. There’s more than 500 whiskies, arranged by flavour profile.

The team at the Fife Arms describe the inspiration behind the bar, saying: "Inspired by the famous Royal bon viveur, known for his notoriously spirited behaviour, our new whisky bar will embrace all of this much-loved monarch’s extravagance, appetite for life and excessive spirit in every sense.

Bertie's whisky bar in the Fife Arms Hotel Braemar | Fife Arms

“Bertie’s is a celebration of whisky and this hedonistic heir, a gregarious and larger-than-life character, who played fast and loose with the rules, had a love of opulence and all the wonders of the world."

Despite being a whisky bar, there is no actual bar - by design. Instead guests are invited to explore the range of whiskies which are arranged like books on a shelf, making this more like a whisky library.

If visitors are keen to grab a bite to eat, there’s also the Flying Stag pub - Braemar’s original village pub, re-imagined - that serves lunch and dinner as well as an array of wines, spirits, beers and soft drinks.

Of these offerings, Mr Seward said: "Following on from the walk, why not drop into The Flying Stag, which is only a ten-minute drive from the Keiloch carpark. A popular pub with the locals, the bar has a vibrant atmosphere and offers a range of local beers, Scottish whiskies and spirits – ideal for those looking to warm up after a couple of hours walking around the Craig Leek circuit."