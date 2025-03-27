The 9 best Scottish bakeries according to national food guide - including ‘Highlands community hub’

The Good Food Guide has published a guide to the UK’s top 50 bakeries, with a number in Scotland including a ‘remote Highlands community hub.’
Artisan bakeries have been on the rise in recent years, with many popping up in cities and beyond. The Good Food Guide said: “We’ve travelled hundreds of miles in search of sensational Danish pastries, fresh, flaky croissants and full-flavoured loaves to bring you The Good Food Guide’s Best Bakeries 2025.”
Dunkeld's Aran Bakery made the list with the Good Food Guide praising the seasonal Danishes. | Aran Bakery
Bostock in North Berwick made the list, with special mention to their sourdough bread, perfect croissants, creamy cruffins and French-style pastries. | Bostock Bakery
Company Bakery in Musselburgh has made the list, with their exceptional sourdough loaves and toasties getting a mention. | Company Bakery
Cereal Bakery, a 'remote Highland' community hub is the most northerly bakery on the list, with the Good Food Guide team praising the bread, chai latte and Brazil nut and bere barley shortbread. | Cereal Bakery