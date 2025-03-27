The 9 best Scottish bakeries according to national food guide - including ‘Highlands community hub’

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:58 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:58 BST

A national guide has published what it has found to be the best bakeries in the UK, and nine are in Scotland.

The Good Food Guide has published a guide to the UK’s top 50 bakeries, with a number in Scotland including a ‘remote Highlands community hub.’

Artisan bakeries have been on the rise in recent years, with many popping up in cities and beyond. The Good Food Guide said: “We’ve travelled hundreds of miles in search of sensational Danish pastries, fresh, flaky croissants and full-flavoured loaves to bring you The Good Food Guide’s Best Bakeries 2025.”

Here we take a look at the Scottish bakeries on the list. To see all the bakeries, visit The Good Food Guide website.

Dunkeld's Aran Bakery made the list with the Good Food Guide praising the seasonal Danishes. | Aran Bakery

Bostock in North Berwick made the list, with special mention to their sourdough bread, perfect croissants, creamy cruffins and French-style pastries. | Bostock Bakery

Company Bakery in Musselburgh has made the list, with their exceptional sourdough loaves and toasties getting a mention. | Company Bakery

Cereal Bakery, a 'remote Highland' community hub is the most northerly bakery on the list, with the Good Food Guide team praising the bread, chai latte and Brazil nut and bere barley shortbread. | Cereal Bakery

