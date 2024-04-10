Featuring and photographing a plethora of the most exciting bakeries, from London bread royalty Eric’s and Toad (both pioneering sustainable farming practices with UK-grown grain) to Manchester-based fermentation experts Pollen, whose croissants take four days to produce from start to finish. There is a Filipino bakery with purple yam tart; a service station off the A303 that serves up Argentine empanadas and a bakery in Bristol that has packets of croissant crisps. Whether your passion is pastry, cake, sandwiches, pizza or bread, this new book tells you where to find the absolute finest.
The book includes 62 bakeries across England, Scotland and Wales. Here we take a look at what bakeries in Scotland Milly thought were the best.
Eight of Scotland's bakeries have made it into a new book. Has your favourite made the cut? Photo: Lannan Bakery
2. Aran Bakery, Dunkeld
Owned by Bake Off contestant Flora Shedden, this charming bakery on Dunkeld’s main street, Atholl Street, is always busy. Behind the door, topped with dried flowers, you’ll find an array of pastries, cakes, sourdough bread and quiche as well as some lunch options. Photo: Aran Bakery
3. Bostock, East Linton and North Berwick
This bakery is named after a French pastry made with leftover bread and almonds and they specialise in slow fermentation, high hydration breads, French style pastries, cakes and tarts, as well as savoury items - all made from scratch. Pâtissier Ross Baxter co-owns the bakery with his wife Lindsay, and won Scottish Food Awards’ Pâtissier of the Year in 2018 Photo: Bostock
4. Bandit Bakery, Aberdeen
This vegan bakery is the brainchild of Pete and Sarah Leonard and was opened in 2021. Serving specialty coffee and baked goods but it’s their cinnamon bun that’s the famous bake of the lot. Photo: Bandit Bakery