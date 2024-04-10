Featuring and photographing a plethora of the most exciting bakeries, from London bread royalty Eric’s and Toad (both pioneering sustainable farming practices with UK-grown grain) to Manchester-based fermentation experts Pollen, whose croissants take four days to produce from start to finish. There is a Filipino bakery with purple yam tart; a service station off the A303 that serves up Argentine empanadas and a bakery in Bristol that has packets of croissant crisps. Whether your passion is pastry, cake, sandwiches, pizza or bread, this new book tells you where to find the absolute finest.