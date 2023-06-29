Scran Awards: Glittering affair salutes winners with a huge appetite for success

Rosalind Erskine, food and drink editor for The Scotsman, reveals the tastemakers who triumphed in our celebration of the best Scottish food and drink

The country’s best food, drink and hospitality businesses were celebrated at the inaugural Scotsman Scran Awards last week.

Some 200 people were welcomed to events venue Platform, in Argyle Street, Glasgow, on Monday, 19 June, among them the finalists from Scran award categories, including Scottish Restaurant of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Scottish Chef of the Year, Best Whisky, and Hidden Gem.

The Scotsman Scran Awards, hosted by chef and broadcaster Julie Lin, were developed to celebrate the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

All of the Scran winners share the stage and the sweet taste of victory. Image: Lisa Ferguson.

From Michelin-starred fine dining to coffee shops, and celebrated chefs and spirits, the Scottish food, drink and hospitality scene is a melting pot of talent and innovation, and these awards celebrated the very best of this.

Some highlights included the presentation of the much coveted Scottish Restaurant of the Year accolade, which went to KIlliecrankie House in Perthshire; the Chef of the Year Award, which went to Calum Montgomery of Edinbane Lodge on Skye, and the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry award, which went to Stevie McLaughlin of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, see panel right.

Of his award, Calum said: “I am just absolutely shocked, just delighted but shocked. I’ve got so much admiration and respect for everyone that was nominated in that category tonight.”

While the team at Killiecrankie House said: “The award tonight is really well-received and we’re so pleased to even be nominated. After only opening a year and a half ago it’s great to see our restaurant get this recognition.”

Speaking ahead of the awards, Neil Mcintosh, editor of The Scotsman, said: “At The Scotsman, we believe that Scotland’s food, drink and hospitality industries represent something very important about the country.

“We love your products, of course, and we salute the enormous contributions the food and drink businesses make to the national economy.”

As The Scotsman’s food and drink editor, and host of the Scran podcast, I would personally add that it has been a great pleasure to judge these awards which celebrate the wonderful business and people that make up Scotland’s food and drink industry.

When we started Scran in late 2019, our mission was to tell stories of the people, places and businesses that help shape what we eat and drink, and it was amazing to see some of those people there on our special night.

A spokesperson from the event’s headline sponsor said: “It was a huge pleasure for Benriach Single Malt Scotch Whisky to sponsor the inaugural Scran Awards.

“Being in the room with so many talented chefs, restaurateurs, bar owners and teams reiterated how many incredible venues and products Scotland has to offer.

“The team at Benriach are looking forward to seeing how these brands and venues continue to evolve over the coming years and hope to be a part of the Scran Awards next year. A huge thank you to our fellow sponsors, and the inimitable Julie Lin for hosting such a wonderful evening.”