The country’s best food, drink and hospitality businesses were celebrated at the inaugural Scotsman Scran Awards last week.

Here are all of the winners:

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry: Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

This special award recognises an individual who has shown an exceptional commitment to their food and drink field, sector, industry or business, as chosen by the Scran judges.

On the night it was presented to Stephen McLaughlin, head chef of Scotland’s only two Michelin Star restaurant, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.

Stephen’s long term colleague, Dale Drewsbury, collected the award on his behalf, but speaking to The Scotsman after the event, the winner himself said: “I’m over the moon – and a little bit in shock – but above all, I’m extremely proud.

“I’m especially humbled to have been recognised for my contribution to the industry, which is about more than just the food and experience that I’ve always been so passionate about.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate in my career to work with some incredible people – Andrew, of course, and our brilliant team, as well as those I have had the pleasure of helping to train and develop.

“It is an honour to play a part in the successful careers of some phenomenal chefs, and to inspire a love of what we do at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie in others.

“I know Andrew would have given me a huge hug and he would have been extremely proud too. That’s what pleases me the most.”

Sustainability Award sponsored by Scotch Whisky Association: Dear Green Coffee Roasters

Dear Green Coffee Roasters has committed to reducing their emissions to net-zero by 2030 and become a circular business as part of Glasgow’s reduction targets.

Since achieving B Corp status in 2020, the team has worked to improve its B Corp Score (from 84 to 112), putting people and planet at the forefront of everything they do, promoting the movement to their network and reporting annually on all of their progress.

They recertify with B Corp soon and are excited to share thir improvements.

Dear Green welcomed a Step Up to Net Zero (SUTNZ) co-ordinator to the team this year, which was funded by the local authority in support of Glasgow’s programme to become net-zero. The role supported them to calculate their carbon footprint of all 3 Scopes. This is completely voluntary, as there are no regulations yet for SMEs to supply carbon data. From there the team can build the reduction strategy.

Scottish Food and Drink Influencer of the Year: Coinneach MacLeod, the Hebridean Baker

Coinneach MacLeod, otherwise known as the Hebridean Baker, said of his award for Scottish Food and Drink Influencer of the Year: “Thank you so much to The Scotsman for the nomination and for the award – it feels great to be acknowledged like this.

“I hope through my work I can put more people onto the Hebrides as a destination worth visiting. The quality of food in the island in the last few years especially has been incredible – from the food truck to the high-end restaurants.

“What’s next for the Hebridean baker? I’ve got my third book coming out in November which will be followed by an American book tour, something I’m really looking forward to.”

Coinneach has motivated his 250,000 Tiktok followers and 110,000 Instagram subscribers worldwide to bake, forage, learn Gaelic, enjoy a dram or two of whisky and dream of visiting Scotland.

And more than 26 million people around the planet have tuned in to see his adventures from his off-grid cabin with his partner, Peter, and wee West Highland Terrier, Seòras, where Coinneach has created the Hebridean “hygge” lifestyle, which in Gaelic has been dubbed “blàths”.

Newcomer of the Year sponsored by Benriach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Amuse is the first restaurant by leading Scottish chef, Kevin Dalgleish, which opened in July 2022.

The establishment is the first of its kind in Aberdeen, bringing a refined yet relaxed dining experience to the city.

Amuse offers an informal 70-cover restaurant, complete with a contemporary bar, private dining space and intimate outdoor dining area, known as The Snug, for their guests to enjoy.

Kevin’s menu highlights the best local and regional Scottish produce available from land to sea, with a touch of classic French flavours.

Seasonality and sustainability play a vital role in the running of the restaurant. The menus are specifically tailored in order to ensure minimal food waste.

They make sure that many elements from the a-la-carte menu are carried over onto the set-lunch menu, using the same ingredients in different ways to avoid the risk of over ordering or wastage.

Best Gastropub of the Year: Bag O Nails

Bag O Nails is a pub based in Glasgow’s West End, that aims to fuse classic rock ‘n’ roll with delectable food, high-quality beverages and impeccable service.

The venue was acquired in 2016 by One 2 Leisure Scotland, and to maximise the offering they divided the space into two adjacentareas – an open-plan bar and an intimate dining room.

The decor includes upcycled materials and the team have recently introduced an all-day menu. Ingredients come from local suppliers and there’s a herb garden on site.

The Bag O Nails has trained their staff in British Sign Language, and make a braille menu available.

The team are also proudto cater to Glasgow’sflourishing Chinese student community, and after a conversation with one, manager Ling translated the menu into Mandarin.

Best Spirit: Smugglers Gin

Smugglers Gin is a premium, small-batch, London Dry gin made in Edinburgh with local botanicals, and an emphasis on lemon verbena and lemon balm citrus flavours.

The taste combines the classic and contemporary – fresh juniper, zesty citrus and subtle herbs and spices.

The gin has a low environmental impact due to the hand-harvesting of its botanicals on site, and sustainable packaging.

Smugglers Gin won Gold and Best Scottish London Dry Gin at this year’s World Gin Awards.

Considering Smugglers Gin’s links to Edinburgh, and its emphasis on shared experiences, the brand is a sponsor of the Festival Village bar/beer garden at the eastern end of the Capital’s Princes Street.

Fish and Seafood Product: Amity Fish Company Panko Scampi

This award-winning product has been developed via more than 50 years’ experience in the industry, and Amity finds it hard to meet demand.

In 2021 and again in 2022, the Guild of Fine Food awarded this scampi a Great Taste Star, signifying this product as “simply delicious”.

Foodies will appreciate the proven provenance of the product, as well as the care that has gone into creating a delicious scampi from Scotland’s world-famous langoustine.

Established in 2006, Amity is a Scottish seafood supplier sourcing and sending the finest quality produce direct to homes and businesses across the UK.

The small, dedicated team pick, pack and ship their fish boxes to anywhere in mainland Britain from their base in Peterhead.

New Product sponsored by Glasgow Distillery: Mackie’s Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream

Mackie’s Strawberry Swirl Ice Cream is set to be the family firm’s best-ever performing new flavour.

Introduced in 2022, the smooth, fresh and creamy strawberry flavoured ice cream, with a swirl of Mackie’s farm-made strawberry compote, has been a huge hit across the UK.

With sales in its first 12 months in excess of £385,000), Strawberry Swirl performed about six times better than Mackie’s other two most recent product launches – White Chocolate & Raspberry and Rhubarb & Strawberry).

All Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate is produced on the family farm in Aberdeenshire, where the Mackie family have been farming since 1911.

Mackie’s is vertically integrated, producing its own milk, its own energy, making all of its own tubs, ice cream – including sauces and honeycomb inclusions – and chocolate on its single farm site in Rothienorman.

Artisan Product of the Year: East Coast Cured’s black garlic and Oloroso sherry salami

This luxurious salami uses aged black garlic and Oloroso sherry from Port of Leith Distillery to create a rich, sweet and stylish piece of charcuterie.

A summer 2022 special that became an instant hit with chefs and consumers, it swiftly became part of East Coast Cured’s core range.

The company has established itself as a strong new contender in the Scottish artisan meat market, using European methods to create quality dry-cured meats using Scottish produce, ingredients and flavours.

As well as selling its wares via a retail outlet in Leith, its online shop, and markets and events, East Coast Cured has supplied bars and restaurants, as well as seeing its produce on Michelin-starred menus, and having developed a retail range for Gleneagles.

Best Whisky: Nc’Nean Organic Single Malt

The Nc’Nean team responded to their win by saying: “Scotland didn’t need another whisky distillery but it did need a kick up the arse to be better for the planet, so that’s what we provide.

“The goal of Nc’nean is to make sure that single malt scotch whisky is still here in 200 years time, because the way it’s going right now it won’t be – it’s not sustainably produced and in our opinion it’s not sustainably solved.

“Next up for Nc’nean is the latest release from our Quiet Rebels series, which celebrates all the individual people that make up the distillery.”

Nc’nean’s Organic Single Malt is made with renewable energy and bottled in the UK’s first-ever 100 per cent recycled clear glass bottle, the whisky, demonstrating the distiller’s commitment to protecting the environment.

The whisky achieves its signature body and sweetness from having been left to mature for three years in selected former bourbon and specially treated former red wine barrels.

Hidden Gem: Gavin’s Mill, Milngavie

The hidden gem award was voted for by our readers, from a range of eateries and bars from across Scotland.

Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie was crowned winner, and they said of their success: “We’re an old mill set in Milngavie, a cafe on the lower floor and a fair trade, zero-waste shop on the top floor.

“The building is one of the biggest community projects in Milngavie... we’re going to keep bringing nice-tasting, created from scratch products to [the people of]Milngavie, and offering them something they can’t get anywhere else.”

The Mill building goes back as far as the 17th Century and was once the centre of economic activity in the East Dunbartonshire town.

Times have changed and the Mill is accessed today via an underpass which brings its hungry visitors out directly in front of its gardens.

Scottish chef of the Year sponsored by Chef Works: Calum Montgomery, Edinbane Lodge, Skye

A big accolade on the night, this award was picked up by Calum Montgomery, who has worked in kitchens since he was 14 years old.

At the age of 26, he earned three AA Rosettes in his first head chef role at Ullinish Lodge on Skye.

Calum and his family bought the 16th-Century derelict hunting lodge in 2017 and, following a complete renovation, opened the restaurant in August 2018, and then added four bedrooms to the offering in May 2019.

On the night of the awards, Calum said: “I’m just absolutely shocked, just delighted but shocked. I’ve got so much admiration and respect for everyone that was nominated in that category tonight. I was literally just turning up for a chat and to do some networking – I didn’t think for a second I’d be winning that. So it’s very very cool, and I’d like to thank the judges so much for nominating me in the first place.

“We’ve won awards for the restaurant before, but never for myself, it’s a total testament to my whole team to be honest – they all do so much hard work.

“I just try to organise the best team that we’ve got, do the best with Scottish produce, and I’m very very proud of what our team does.”

Scottish Restaurant of the Year: Killiecrankie House

Another big award on the night was that of Scottish restaurant of the year, which was won by Killiecrankie House in Perthshire.

Killiecrankie House is a former gentleman’s residence built in 1840, which nestles in four acres of gardens in the village of the same name, with mountains and rivers for neighbours.

This intimate restaurant with rooms has been firmly catapulted into the 21st Century by its current owners, Tom and Matilda Tsappis, who took over the reins in 2021.

Of their win, the couple said: “We’re a really small restaurant, we only seat around six tables in the heart of Perthshire. The award tonight is really well-received and we’re so pleased to even be nominated.