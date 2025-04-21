Scran Awards 2025: Nominate Scottish Restaurant of the Year & Scottish Chef of the Year

The Scotsman Scran food and drink awards are open for nominations, including two of the most prestigious accolades for 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scran Awards will take place in June and, as well as some new categories, we have some returning ones, including Scottish Restaurant of the Year and Scottish Chef of the Year.

These honours are part of the 16 categories in the 2025 Scran Awards, which have been created to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drink and hospitality sector. The Scotsman wants to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scran Awards 2024 winners | john devlin

Anyone can nominate their favourite local restaurant, fine dining experience, whisky, newcomer, and hotel and cocktail bar now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hard-working individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape Scotland’s food and drink scene.

All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday, June 23 at Oran Mor in Glasgow’s west end. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and, of course, the awards themselves. It will be a must-attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink sector.

Sponsored by ChefWorks, the Scottish Chef of the Year award will be presented to a chef who has shown inspiration and a desire to bring their restaurant or project to the next level and is at the heart and soul of that success.

The Scotsman wants to hear about the chef and their career history, including any highlights and achievements. The submission should also cover the impact the chef has had on their business or sector, and on their peers, employees and the wider community. The Scotsman also wants to know what makes the individual stand out and deserve this award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Patron of Mingary Castle, Colin Nicholson | contributed

Last year’s winner was Colin Nicholson of Mingary Castle, who said of his award: “It’s amazing [to have won]. Especially in that line up and being alongside someone like Stevie McLaughlin who has two Michelin stars, I thought I had no chance. This is amazing for me, amazing for my team. I want to thank them for supporting me and what we’re doing at Mingary Castle.”

The Scottish Restaurant of the Year honour, which is run in collaboration with GlasgowWorld, recognises restaurants that provide cuisine of an excellent standard, as well as demonstrating innovation and providing a high level of hospitality.

The judging panel wants to hear about the restaurant, its history and location, as well as any highlights and achievements. Tell us what’s on the menu and the use of Scottish produce as well as the impact the restaurant has had on the sector, employees and the wider community. Is there anything that really makes it stand out and what are the future plans for the restaurant?

Last year’ Scottish Restaurant of the Year was Fhior in Edinburgh, which, as well as winning this award, has been recognised by the Michelin Guide and the Good Food Guide for its quality food and drink.