I stayed in cosy Scottish gastropub's new rooms - and it was like something from Agatha Christie

An award-winning Scottish gastropub has recently opened bedrooms on site. Rosalind Erskine was one of the first to stay - and it was like stepping back in time.

It’s been about a year since I visited The Boar’s Head , an award-winning gastropub in my native Fife. A Scran Awards 2023 finalist and an AA Rosette holder, this charming, cosy pub was a great lunch pit stop in freezing weather last year. This year, with the sun shining and the temperatures much higher, spring was definitely in the air when we booked in for a meal and overnight stay in their newly opened rooms, which are located just off the main restaurant space.

The pub, bar and restaurant are decorated in a stylishly eclectic way, with dark green panelled walls, feature duck wallpaper and antique furniture. There’s also a welcoming wood burning stove that’s home to a roaring fire. It’s a place to spend a few hours over good food and a drink, and now you can make a night of it in one of the new rooms.

Budget or boutique

With only four rooms, priced from £150 per night, this is a boutique offering but it shows in the quality of what’s on offer.

Room service

One of the bedrooms at The Boar's Head | Rosalind Erskine

The rooms, just off the restaurant, are more muted in comparison to the restaurant and bar, but have the same style with cream walls, a statement patterned headboard and cream tiled shower room with gold accents. The wooden furniture, luggage rack style hanging area and wicker lightshade hark back to the golden age of travel and you could imagine Agatha Christie being right at home here.

Wining and dining

This is a business that has become known, and loved, for its food which is created with locally sourced produce. Local producers are evident in the menus - and include East Neuk Kilnhouse, Luvians ice cream and Clootie McToot. The bar too is stuffed full of Scottish gins, whiskies and beers and the non alcoholic options are plenty - ideal for the designated driver. Though gladly for me this time, there was no need to stick to soft drinks.

Dining at The Boar's Head | The Boar's Head

The specials when we had dinner were langoustines served with wild garlic butter and a fish stew, served with homemade sourdough. I had, and thoroughly enjoyed, both. Dessert was a chocolate and Guinness cake, shared, and was just the sweetness needed to end the meal.

Breakfast, which is served in the pub much like dinner and lunch, was a two course meal starting with a choice of bircher muesli, porridge, sourdough toast and jam or fruit salad and yoghurt followed by cooked options such as pancakes, eggs royale, Turkish eggs and breakfast rolls.

Worth getting out of bed for

Auchtermuchty is home to the Auchtermuchty Church of Scotland, a beautiful building dating back to the 17th century and the Mercat Cross, which once was where the town’s weekly markets were held. For walkers, or those with dogs (The Boar’s Head is very dog-friendly) The Lomond Hills Regional Park is a 15 minute drive. Whisky fans can visit Lindores Abbey distillery which is a 10 minute drive with Inchdairnie distillery about 20 minutes away. St Andrews, with its beaches, golf and shops is about a half hour drive from Auchtermutchy.

Little extras

Our room had two complimentary drams of Lindores Abbey whisky (the local distillery) and homemade chocolates which were delicious eaten alongside the whisky. Robes and slippers were also provided as were tea and coffee.

Guestbook comments

Auchtermuchty is a quiet village within easy reach of St Andrews, Dundee and Cupar. The Boar’s Head dates back 300 years and has a good deal of charm and plenty of character, with log burning fires, wooden beams and a really friendly local feel. The modern Scottish menu always features some firm favourites.

It’s lovely to see this business expand into a restaurant and bar with rooms, and it’s a testimony to how a strong menu of local produce, cooked simply and well, will always have an audience. With plans to extend the kitchen and restaurant space, I am looking forward to visiting again. This time with an Agatha Christie novel.

The Boar’s Head

23 High St, Auchtermuchty, Cupar KY14 7AP