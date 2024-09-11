Some of the Scottish pubs currently looking for new owners.placeholder image
Scottish Pubs For Sale 2024: Here are 11 on the market right now - from local boozers to plush country inns

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:50 BST

Many people dream of owning and running a pub - and it’s a dream that could become a reality with these properties.

The last few years have not been easy for the hospitality industry - with the cost of living crisis and soaring energy bills coming shortly after pubsrestaurants and hotels had to close due to the global pandemic.

It's led to a string of closures, as publicans and landlords are no longer able to turn a profit.

Yet the thought of owning - or at least running - your own pub is still an attractive prospect for many people.

If you are thinking about taking the plunge, here are 11 currently on the market in Scotland - from town centre boozers to trendy city bars.

It’s worth pointing out that pubs can be sold on a leasehold or freehold basis - the first means you don’t actually own the building and pay an annual rent, while the second means that you’ve bought the heritable property itself. So, if something looks suspiciously cheap it’s probably because it’s just the leasehold being sold and you’ll still have to stump up a hefty annual fee.

There are few more prime pub spots in Glasgow than Byres Road - the main shopping street in the city's West End. Rum Bongo is a popular watering hole for the students who attend the nearby university and is currently up for sale with an asking price of £90,000. The rent on the pub is £60,000 per year, which comes with a fully fitted 'substantial kitchen' and over £50,000 of fixtures and fittings.

Located on Links Street, in Kirkcaldy, The Estuary is a popular local pub that has an average turnover of £5,000 per week. It's been managed by the same owner for nearly 20 years, who is now retiring and looking to sell up for an asking price of £190,000 for the freehold. The pub includes a games area, kitchen (currently not used), a games area and a beer garden. Also included in the sale is a three-bedroom flat above the boozer.

If a village pub has always been your dream this could be right up your street. Tucked away in the tiny North Lanarkshire community of Bantam, taking over the lease for The Swan will set you back £25,000. With a mixed clientelle of locals and tourists, the pub is set in quaint rural surroundings, and boasts a fully refurbished bar and bistro.

The current owners of The Waggon Inn, sitting in a prominent spot at the heart of the pretty Borders town of Kelso, are asking for £550,000 for the freehold of their highly-rated bar and restaurant. The price includes a beer garden and four-bedroom owners flat.

