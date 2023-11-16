The owners and staff of these highly-rated pubs will all be hoping it's their name in the awards envelope.

The first ever Drink Awards Scotland are taking place this month - with eight pubs in the running to be named the best in the country.

These awards look to celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers in a range of categories.

The winners will be crowned on November 21 at an elegant ceremony in Glasgow which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists. It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

Here's the best pub shortlist, along with what online reviewers made of them.

1 . The Laird & Dog Inn Located in the centre of the village of Lasswade, the Laird & Dog Inn is six miles from the centre of Edinburgh. One happy customer said: "Exceptional food and drinks and a great service. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for a great place to eat, drink or stay." Photo Sales

2 . Cum-Ye-Inn Located on Dalbeattie High Street, in Dumfries and Galloway, the quirkily-named Cum-Ye-Inn is dog friendly, as this happy visitor reported: "Never been in a more friendly pub. Julie the owner is so nice and welcoming and Ali is a regular and also makes you very welcome. They all loved our dog Fred and gave him lots of treats. If you are visiting Dalbeattie this pub is definitely worth a visit. We will be back." Photo Sales

3 . MacSorley's A much-loved Glasgow watering hole. MacSorley's is a snug 19th-century ale house lined with memorabilia, hosting regular live music and open-mic nights. A new fan raved: "First day in Scotland after 24 hours flight, first pint and first meal. Couldn’t have done better with exceptionally warm service, really tasting local food at good value and great decor." Photo Sales

4 . Barony Bar Set on Edinburgh's Broughton Street, the Barony is billed as "a dog-friendly gastropub in a 19th century space offering local ales, wine, modern pub fare and whisky". One five star review raved: "The atmosphere is cozy because of the dim lighting. The food is delicious - the best macaroni and cheese I’ve ever eaten. The chips are also very delicious. The best pub I’ve ever been in." Photo Sales