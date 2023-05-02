Scotland has a huge amount to offer for a relatively small country – including an amazing variety of luxury hotels to stay in while you’re visiting.
Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
And one of the thing that the country excels at is quality hotels – and if you are looking for the ultimate in luxury for a special occasion then you are spoilt for choice.
With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s luxury hotels are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor .
These five star places to stay may not be cheap, but they are guaranteed to provide an experience to remember – and are all available to book at www.booking.com or direct with the hotels.
Where will you visit next?
1. Windlestraw Lodge
With almost 100 per cent five star reviews, Windlestraw Lodge is the best-reviewed luxury hotel in Scotland. Windlestraw Lodge is billed as a unique getaway destination close to Edinburgh, in the heart of the beautiful Borders countryside, with outstanding views of the River Tweed and Tweed Valley. Relax and enjoy the splendour and location of this beautiful Edwardian Manor house in Walkerburn, combined with superb food, fine wines and relaxed but professional hospitality. Scott M said: "My wife and I stayed at Windlestraw for a weekend getaway to celebrate our wedding anniversary. We just wanted somewhere that we could relax out in the countryside and enjoy some nice food. Windlestraw did not disappoint. This place is fantastic. So unique is the place and welcoming." Photo: www.booking.com
2. Glencoe House
Silver medal position for luxurious stays in Scotland goes to Glencoe House, situated in Glencoe Village. The hotel comprises fourteen generous private suites located in the mansion house and the nearby Bell Tower Suites. Kev D said: "I can’t recommend Glencoe House highly enough. Our stay there was magical. The suite was old-world luxury in its purest form, like stepping back in time to the 1800s in terms of lavish decor with the amenities of the modern era." Photo: www.booking.com
3. The Lodge on Loch Goil
Just 90 minutes north of Glasgow, The Lodge on Loch Goil takes third spot for Scotland's most highly-rated luxury hotels. Those booking the Lodge will enjoy exlusive use of the stunning property in perfect surroundings, with a bespoke experience offering excellence in cuisine. Dee_G289 said: "I have to say we were blown away by the whole weekend! From the moment you enter the gates you are surrounded by breathtaking scenery. We were looked after throughout our stay to the highest standard - nothing was too much! From cold champagne on arrival to fresh fish for dinner cooked on the outside BBQ or the Scottish wool blankets that were given to us in the evening so that we could enjoy the music that was being played outside on banks of the loch." Photo: The Lodge on Loch Goil
4. Links House at Royal Dornoch
Situated 50 yards from the first tee of Royal Dornoch Golf Club, in the Scottish Highlands, Links House is an exquisite luxury boutique hotel, comprising 15 stunning rooms in three buildings. There are two restaurants – MARA specialising in the best of Highland produce and the Courtroom Restaurant which also features a wine bar with live music. paulbmorris said: "This covered all the basis. Great room great service great food. Nothing was to much trouble. We will return if only for the food and delightful service. A little gem to be savoured." Photo: www.booking.com