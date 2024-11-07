Creamy Scottish Panther M*lk alcohol and Glasgow entrepreneur's mission to conquer Europe

“Consumers are more health-conscious and environmentally aware, and Panther M*lk sits comfortably within these trends as a lower ABV, plant-based option” - Paul Crawford, Panther M*lk founder

The Scottish firm behind creamy plant-based alcoholic drink Panther M*lk is thriving thanks to a £75,000 package and now has sights set on Europe.

Founded by Glasgow businessman Paul Crawford, Panther M*lk was accelerated by the Scottish EDGE competition, crowned the winner in late 2022, and was backed by a funding and advisory services packages including help from UK accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael.

Now Crawford is looking to the continent after a year of significant domestic success.

Paul Crawford, founder of Panther M*lk, pictured with Panther Shake. | Colin Mearns

Speaking ahead of this year’s Scottish EDGE final, Crawford said: “The last two years have been transformational for Panther M*lk and that is set to grow in 2025 with new opportunities in overseas markets, led by a team of well-respected figures from across Scotland’s food and drink industry.

“Starting a business is hugely exciting but equally important to success is working collaboratively with the existing business community and learning from industry experts. We have found this in abundance via Scottish EDGE, which has subsequently been fundamental to our continued growth.

“Even before the competition itself, Johnston Carmichael offered a free pitching workshop, which helped me to sharpen my pitch and ensured that I had the best possible chance of securing funding. Johnston Carmichael’s continued support has helped us to navigate Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) relief, which has made us a more attractive option for investors and allowed us to take on two full-time employees, which is really exciting.”

Panther Mlk Bottle Range | Panther Mlk Bottle Range

As Panther M*lk prepares to broaden its horizons, the company plans to enter additional major high street retailers over the next 12 months.

Paul continued: "The landscape of the drinks industry has evolved significantly since we started. Consumers are more health-conscious and environmentally aware, and Panther M*lk sits comfortably within these trends as a lower ABV, plant-based option. Entrepreneurs must embrace feedback, welcome change and consistently evolve their brand in response to these changing consumer habits.”

Adam Hardie, partner and Head of Food and Drink at Johnston Carmichael, helps to judge EDGE competitors’ pitches, and supports winners with business advice.