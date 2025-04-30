Scottish bar made famous by Trainspotting 'meltdown' to reopen

Some may remember this neighbourhood bar, which is set to reopen.

A well known Scottish bar made famous in the Trainspotting novel is set to reopen. The Volunteer Arms, which is located on Leith Walk, will reopen in May as The Volley.

The bar, which was formerly The Dog House, features prominently in Irvine Welsh's cult 1993 book, and is famous for being the scene of Begbie's violent meltdown after losing a game of pool.

Now The Volley, as the Volunteer Arms was affectionately known, is being brought back to life by Paul McJimpsey and John Lonergan, the owners of Edinburgh’s The Earl of Marchmont, and Glasgow’s the Record Factory and The Palais.

Following an extensive refurb, the bar’s interior has been given a new lease of life, and has been transformed into a bright, breezy space flooded with natural light and neon signage much like its sister locations.

With seating for around 30 people, The Den is the venue’s semi-private lounge/area that’s ideal to book for parties, work nights out or sporting events.

The Volley pub, on Leith Walk in Edinburgh, is set open in the next few weeks. | Evening News

John Lonergan, co-owner of The Volley said: “We hope The Volley can be a nice addition to the thriving scene of Leith, and the amazing bars, cafés and shops on our doorstep. So, whether you fancy a beer and some pizza out on the terrace, or you’re celebrating a special occasion with us in The Den, we can’t wait to welcome you.”

The drink menu includes an impressive choice of beers and wines, plus a (small but sweet) cocktail and spritz menu.

While for food, The Volley has partnered with local pizzeria San Ciro’s to offer a ‘bar slice’ menu, while hungrier guests can enjoy full pizzas and sides via a table delivery or collection service from San Ciro’s.

Paul McJimpsey, co-owner of The Volley said of this offering: “I’m a huge fan of San Ciro’s and their sister restaurant Locanda De Gusti, which myself and my family visit regularly with our friends. To partner with San Ciro’s, which is just a two-minute walk from The Volley, made total sense. Great pizza and great drinks... what’s not to love?”