An extremely popular Scottish bakery is urging customers to not use private property to eat their pastries.

The team behind Edinburgh’s Lannan Bakery are “politely” asking customers to refrain from using any local private property to enjoy their pastries.

In a post on their social media, they wrote: “An important message to our customers, and a reminder to those of you visiting us during the festival.

“With all the beautiful weather we’ve been having we’d like to kindly remind all our lovely customers not to use any local private property to enjoy their pastries.

“Our wonderful neighbourhood is struggling with the influx of people looking for somewhere to sit around the bakery. We’d like to politely ask that you don’t sit on people’s doorsteps or benches.

“We’re blessed to have Inverleith park just around the corner, it’s a beautiful place to sit and there are plenty of bins which you can use to dispose of your rubbish in a sensible way. The residential bins are not to be used by customers.

“We understand that we have no control over the actions of people before or after they leave our premises. However, it’s increasingly becoming an issue and our community is important to us, we desperately want to support and look after our neighbours as best we can.

“We’d also like to remind you to keep in to left, within the marked line on the pavement when queuing to allow other pedestrians to safely pass the bakery. Our queue warden is on hand every day to assist you with any issues you might be having.

“Please help us keep the situation under control by considering all these points ahead of your visit.”

The bakery, which opened in 2023 and is the first solo venture from Darcie Maher who joined the bakery team at The Palmerston, in Edinburgh’s West End, in 2021.

The bakery’s weekly-changing menu has Maher’s signature bakes, from classic viennoiserie to custard slices, yum yums and iced buns, with limited-run creations using local and seasonal produce including lemon meringue tarts, dauphinois pastries and crème brûlée danishes.

Lannan has gone on to win multiple awards, and is a huge hit on social media leading to the queues outside the small Stockbridge shop.

Back in June the business hired a queue warden to manage the crowds who show up regularly to try their pastries and baked goods. This was prompted by parents at the nearby primary school, who claim the number of people waiting on the pavement are causing a hazard for families walking to the school, which is just metres from the bakery.

The team also recently announced that they’re set to open a Lannan Pantry in September. Lannan Pantry will be a one-stop shop for seasonal produce - all of which is used in the menu items at the bakery, eliminating any waste.