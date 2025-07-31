Acclaimed Scots bakery with ‘incredible’ pastries and long queues to open new pantry

Lannan - one of Edinburgh’s most popular bakeries - is expanding its offering.

An award-winning Edinburgh bakery that often sees queues out the door is set to open a new shop this autumn.

This autumn will see the opening of Lannan Pantry - a stand-alone retail and events space from the team behind celebrated Stockbridge bakery Lannan.

Accessible by its own entrance on Hamilton Place, next to the bakery, Lannan Pantry will be a one-stop shop for seasonal produce - all of which is used in the menu items at the bakery, eliminating any waste.

The offering will change regularly to reflect the ingredients used by Lannan’s bakers, from forced Yorkshire rhubarb early in the year to Scottish asparagus come spring.

At Lannan Pantry, guests will be able to purchase grocery staples, including fresh fruit and vegetables, local free range eggs and cultured butter from The Edinburgh Butter Company.

Dips, fresh pasta and sauces will be made in house by Lannan’s kitchen team, as well as bread coming from the bakery.

Fresh meat will come from Bowhouse and George Bowers butchers, and charcuterie and cheese - housed in a traditional French cheese fridge - will be sourced from The Ham and Cheese Company, with mortadella, guanciale and prosciutto sliced to order.

Also on offer at the Pantry will be fruit and vegetables supplied by Natoora, which works directly with growers across Europe to bring flavour-first produce, harvested at its best, to kitchens, retailers and restaurants in the UK and beyond.

This will be Natoora’s first bricks-and-mortar retail partnership in Scotland, allowing guests to purchase thoughtfully sourced, seasonal produce, from Puglian Barattiere cucumbers to ripe white peaches from Campania, exclusively at Lannan Pantry.

For the Pantry, the Lannan kitchen has expanded to include an in-house butchery, where the team will produce sausages and bacon, as well as making seasonal pastry specials from pâté en croûte to sausage rolls, pork pies and terrines.

Lannan Pantry will also feature a wine cellar, offering a selection of natural and biodynamic wines, as well as ciders and beers.

Visitors to Lannan Pantry will also be able to purchase Lannan-branded homewares and accessories, including linen aprons, organic cotton tote bags, jackets and tea towels. Handmade mugs, coffee cups and plates made exclusively for Lannan by Claire Henry Ceramics will also be available.

While Lannan Pantry will not stock pastries and cakes from the bakery, it will operate as the collection point for bakery pre-orders, which will launch in line with the Pantry’s opening. Pre-orders will go live a week in advance at lannanbakery.com , for collection the following week, offering guests the opportunity to purchase their favourite viennoiserie ahead of time.

Lannan Pantry’s interior has been designed in collaboration with Patricia Rodi and Natalie Cécile of Rodi and Cécile Studios.

Taking inspiration from owner Darcie Maher’s travels in France, the outlet will feature bespoke joinery and reclaimed French floor tiles, with a large farmhouse table providing a centrepiece to the room and showcasing the produce on offer.

The space will also be used for events including guest chef demonstration workshops in the future.

Of the launch, Darcie Maher, owner of Lannan, said: “We wanted to expand our offering beyond pastry, bringing the wonderful produce that we use in our products and pastries to our customers’ kitchens.

“The pantry will be for customers, but it’ll also support our kitchen and bakery. It will quite literally be our pantry, allowing us to take a zero-waste approach to both spaces. We can’t wait to welcome our customers into the new space this summer.”