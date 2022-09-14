Set to take place on Monday, September 19, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey will start at 11am, with the day officially named a bank holiday across the UK.

As this suggests, banks will be closed for the day, but many other places will also shut their doors for all or part of Monday as a mark of respect to the late monarch – and to allow employees to watch the historic events unfold on television.

Here’s the latest about what we know about what will be closed – from schools to cinemas.

This page will be updated as further announcements are made.

Schools

Many schools across Scotland already had a public holiday on Monday, but it has now been confirmed that all schools will remain closed.

Colleges and universities will all be closed to business on that date.

Attractions

Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and Showcase cinemas will be closed all day on Monday, while most small independent cinemas will only be opening from late afternoon.

All National Trust For Scotland properties will also be closed on the day of the funeral, as will attractions run by Historic Scotland and Glasgow Life.

Notable closures announced include Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh Zoo, Dundee's V&A Museum, The National Galleries of Scotland, The Royal Yacht Britannia, The Royal Botanic Gardens and Kelvingrove Museum.

Some attractions will remain open, but it’s best to check before setting off.

Pubs and restaurants

It’s expected that the majority of pubs and restaurants will remain open on the Monday of the Queen’s funeral, although many will delay their opening until after the funeral has finished – fast food chain McDonald’s, for example, with keep their restaurants closed until 5pm.

The Fullers and Wetherspoons pub groups have announced they will be open as usual.

Retail

It is entirely up to the owners of shops and businesses as to whether they open on any Bank Holiday Monday, including on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

A number of supermarkets have anounced that they will keep stores closed for at least part of the day.

Asda chiefs have said all their shops will be closed until 5pm, as will smaller Tesco Express shops – although larger Tescos will remain closed until Tuesday.

Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi, Iceland and Morrisons will also close for the entire day, with only smaller Sainsbury’s store and petrol stations opening at 5pm.

Other shops to remain shuttered include Argos, B&Q, John Lewis, M&S, Homebase, WHSmith, Primark, Poundland, Wilko and Holland & Barrett.

Most smaller convenience stores are expected to stay open as usual so people will still be able to buy essentials.

Government buildings

All govenment buildings, including the Scottish Parliament and council offices will remain closed on Monday.

Transport

The majority of transport services, including buses, ferries and trains, run a their Sunday service on bank holidays, meaning you can still travel around Scotland, but services might end earlier or have longer gaps between departures.

Postal services

Royal Mail has announced it will not be making deliveries on the day of the funeral, while all Post Offices will remain closed.

All other workplaces

While it is ultimately up to individual businesses to decide whether to close on a Bank Holiday, the government has provided guidance for employers and employees.

It states: "This is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer. There is no statutory entitlement to time off for bank holidays, but employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.

"The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday.

"We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work."

