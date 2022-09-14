Crowds have already assembled near Lambeth Bridge in central London and on the South Bank.

Members of the public are also in line in Whitehall and around central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral.

1. queue canv.JPG The scenes in London Photo: PA Photo Sales

2. Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales

3. Members of the public in Whitehall, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin Members of the public in Whitehall, central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Photo: Andrew Matthews Photo Sales

4. Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Photo: Stefan Rousseau Photo Sales