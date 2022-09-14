In pictures: Thousands of mourners queue in London to pay respect to Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of Queen's funeral
Crowds have already assembled near Lambeth Bridge in central London and on the South Bank.
Members of the public are also in line in Whitehall and around central London, ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
The late monarch’s lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral.
