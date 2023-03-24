All Sections
It's hard to beat some of these views seen from rooftop bars in the Capital. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
National Cocktail Day 2023: Here are 8 of the best rooftop bars in Edinburgh where you can grab a cocktail

It is National Cocktail Day, so why not take in some of Edinburgh’s most breathtaking views with a cocktail in hand?

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:16 GMT

Edinburgh is blessed with beauty, so why not take in the sublime views at some of the best rooftop bars in Scotland?

We’ve put together this list of classy rooftop bars in the Capital perfect for your next night out with your loved ones.

So, whether you’re searching for an upmarket bar to catch up with friends or if you’re simply looking for the perfect venue to treat your significant other to a romantic date night, we’d recommend checking out these breathtaking rooftop bars in the heart of our city.

The SKYBar in Bread Street offers the perfect view of Edinburgh Castle. Part of the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, SKYBar is rated as one of Edinburgh's best rooftop bars.

1. SKYBar

The SKYBar in Bread Street offers the perfect view of Edinburgh Castle. Part of the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, SKYBar is rated as one of Edinburgh's best rooftop bars. Photo: Contributed

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, located on Calton Hill, is as fancy as it is beautiful, offering fantastic scenic views of the city while you enjoy a well deserved drink, or two.

2. The Lookout

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, located on Calton Hill, is as fancy as it is beautiful, offering fantastic scenic views of the city while you enjoy a well deserved drink, or two. Photo: Contributed

Chaophraya offers gorgeous Thai cuisine and a range of yummy cocktails in a rooftop setting that gives some fabulous views of Edinburgh Castle and beyond. Located in Castle Street.

3. Chaophraya

Chaophraya offers gorgeous Thai cuisine and a range of yummy cocktails in a rooftop setting that gives some fabulous views of Edinburgh Castle and beyond. Located in Castle Street. Photo: Chaophraya Edinburgh Facebook

Cold Town House in the Grassmarket has been said to have the best view in the whole of the Capital. Reopens on Monday, so don't delay in booking a seat.

4. Cold Town House

Cold Town House in the Grassmarket has been said to have the best view in the whole of the Capital. Reopens on Monday, so don't delay in booking a seat. Photo: Contributed

