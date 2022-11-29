1. Eggnog

Traditional eggnog is the UK's joint favourite tipple. It's easy to make this treat at home with 50g caster sugar, 4 egg yolks, 1 tsp vanilla essence, 397g can of condensed milk, and 100ml brandy (or bourbon or rum - depending on your favourite). Put the sugar in a saucepan with 75ml water, simmer until the sugar has dissolved, then cool and chill. Beat the yolks with the vanilla until smooth. Add the condensed milk, brandy and cooled sugar syrup, mixing well. Chill for at least 2 hours and serve within the next day.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images