Party season is almost with us, so here are the drinks most Brits will be enjoying at bars and at home.
According to research from online drinks retailer NIO Cocktails, Brits are choosing more and more to toast celebratory occasions with cocktails, instead of Champagne, wine and prosecco.
And that’s certainly the case during the festive season, with internet searches for ‘cocktails’ peaking during December and TikTok cocktail videos clocking up more than 4.2billion views.
The surbey found that New Year is the occasion when most people will opt for a cocktail over other drinks – around 5.8 million of us – closely followed by Christmas Day itself.
Here are the 13 most popular Christmas tipples and how to make them at home. Remember to drink responsibly.
1. Eggnog
Traditional eggnog is the UK's joint favourite tipple. It's easy to make this treat at home with 50g caster sugar, 4 egg yolks, 1 tsp vanilla essence, 397g can of condensed milk, and 100ml brandy (or bourbon or rum - depending on your favourite). Put the sugar in a saucepan with 75ml water, simmer until the sugar has dissolved, then cool and chill. Beat the yolks with the vanilla until smooth. Add the condensed milk, brandy and cooled sugar syrup, mixing well. Chill for at least 2 hours and serve within the next day.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Espresso Martini
Joint top of the list is the trendy Espresso Martini. Just pop 1 tbsp of sugar syrup, ice, 100ml of vodka, 50ml freshly brewed espresso coffee, and 50ml coffee liqueur into a cocktail shaker, give it a good shake, pour into a martini glass and garnish with four coffee beans.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Dirty Martini
Another twist on the martini is third. To make the perfect Dirty Martini pop ice, 150ml London dry gin, 25ml olive brine and 25ml dry vermouth into a jug and give it a stir. When the jug feels cold, strain into a cold martini glass and garnish with a couple of olives threaded onto a cocktail stick.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Negroni
Another classic cocktail is popular everywhere from Christmas office parties to toasting the New Year. To make the perfect Negroni mix 25ml gin, 25ml sweet vermouth, 25ml Campari and ice, then garnish with a slice of orange.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images