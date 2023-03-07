Take in some of Glasgow’s most breathtaking views, with a cocktail in hand, at these gorgeous rooftop bars and terraces.

Glasgow is Scotland’s biggest city, with its historic buildings and trademark character, and you can’t go wrong with a visit to some of its classiest hostelries – so why not take in some of the best rooftop bars in the country while you are at it?

We’ve put together this list of rooftop bars and terraces across the city that are perfect for your next night out with loved ones.

So, whether you’re searching for an upmarket bar to catch up with friends or are simply looking for the perfect venue to treat your significant other to a romantic date night, we’d recommend checking out these breathtaking rooftop venues across the dear green place.

This list is in no particular order, and each venue has over 100 reviews on Google Reviews, with a minimum rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

1 . Chinaski's Chinaski's in North Street is a bar that specifically celebrates the iconic writer Charles Bukowski, and their rooftop bar comes highly recommended.

2 . Mackintosh at the Willow Mackintosh at the Willow, located on Sauchiehall Street, comes with an outstanding 4.8 star Google Reviews score. Customers say it offers "ambience and character" and a carefully-curated drinks menu.

3 . The Record Factory The Record Factory on Byers Road is one of the West End's most loved venues, and its rooftop terrace is one of its biggest attractions.

4 . Radisson RED Skybar The Skybar at the Radisson Red on Tunnel Street offers "fabulous views" and deserves "top marks for the view alone".