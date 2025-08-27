Michelin recommended Scottish restaurant Celentano's to move following sale of building

A Scottish restaurant that features in the Michelin Guide will close and move location following the sale of the building it is located in.

Celentano’s in Glasgow’s east end will relocate to new premises in 2026. The Italian inspired restaurant, which won restaurant of the year at this year’s Scran Awards , was opened by husband and wife team Dean and Anna Parker in 2021.

It is located in Cathedral House, a listed building which dates back to 1896. The couple took over the upstairs to open rooms just last year.

Now it has been confirmed that, following the sale of Cathedral House, Celantano’s will relocate. Speaking to GlasgowWorld , Dean and Anna said: “Following the sale of the building, Celentano’s will be leaving Cathedral House on the 31st of December 2025.

“We’ve loved every minute of our four years at Cathedral House - it’s where our vision of Celentano’s came to life, where we built a strong and passionate team, and gained a loyal customer base which we’re beyond grateful for. Our dream of opening a restaurant became a reality at Cathedral House, and we’ll forever be thankful for that.

“This isn’t goodbye, but the start of a new beginning for Celentano’s. The restaurant will be relocating to a new location in Glasgow in early 2026. Same concept, same city, same team - just in a new building which we’re looking forward to making our home.”

The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022 with the prestigious guide commenting on the “buzzy vibe” of the eatery. It states: “Located in the pretty Cathedral Quarter, this intimate restaurant comes with rustic décor, a black and white tiled floor and a buzzy vibe – all wrapped up inside a lovely 19th-century sandstone building.

“Top Scottish produce features heavily in the consummately seasoned Italian dishes, where pasta takes the lead; do yourself a favour and order the terrific beef fat potato strati as a side if they're available. For drinks, why not opt for their homemade vermouth, limoncello, coffee liqueur or kombucha, then stay overnight in one of the rooms?”