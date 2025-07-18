Michelin recommended restaurant sold to huge Scottish hospitality group

An award-winning Vietnamese restaurant has been sold to one of Scotland’s biggest hospitality and leisure groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hanoi Bike Shop in Glasgow’s west end has been sold. The Michelin recommended restaurant, which is tucked down Ruthven Lane just off Byres Road has been sold by owners Metropolitan Pub Group to The Scotsman Group (formerly G1 Group), which is owned by Glasgow businessman Stefan King.

The Metropolitan Pub Group confirmed the sale to our sister site, GlasgowWorld, saying: “We have made the decision to sell the Hanoi Bike Shop, which will transfer from our ownership to the Scotsman Group at the end of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Making the decision to sell a property is never an easy one, however following a recent review we have found the Hanoi no longer fits with our future portfolio. We want to thank the Hanoi’s customers for their support over the years.”

Supplied

Metropolitan Pub Group also said that staff at Hanoi Bike Shop will have the opportunity to remain within Metropolitan’s portfolio in Glasgow.

The Hanoi Bike Shop was sold along with the Ubiquitous Chip and the Stravaigin restaurant by former owners, Colin Clydesdale and his partner Carol Wright, to the Metropolitan Pub Group (part of the Greene King) in 2022 marking the end of family-run ownership of these Glasgow restaurants.

The Hanoi Bike Shop is located in the same premises as the original Ubiquitous Chip, which was opened over 50 years ago by Colin’s father, Ronnie Clydesdale. When the Chip moved, this venue became Stravaigin 2 before becoming Hanoi Bike Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hanoi Bike Shop opened in 2012 and was the first Vietnamese canteen restaurant in Glasgow and served bowls of pho and other spicy Southeast Asian dishes. It soon was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand.

The Scotsman reviewed it in 2012 and called it marvellous, with the reviewer writing: “This place, one of the handful of Vietnamese restaurants in Scotland, is rather marvellous. If you stumble upon it while looking for an actual bike shop, you’ll soon forget that you needed new spokey dokeys.”